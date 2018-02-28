On the Beat: Alabama’s expectation isn’t to be dynasty, but ‘Home of Champions’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There’s one former University of Alabama player who isn’t buying the notion that the Crimson Tide just had the most impressive decade in college football history: former running back Shaun Alexander.

In his opinion, Alabama is beyond that.

“It’s really crazy, because when people talk about dynasty they always want to try and put it in one package of time,” said the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2005. “At Alabama, we just don’t think like that. We’re like, you can look at any decade and be like, ‘I remember when the Tide was hot.’ ”

He makes a point.

Even before the Nick Saban era began in 2007, Alabama was pretty good at reloading. Paul W. “Bear” Bryant may have done it better than anyone after mediocre seasons in 1969 and 1970, essentially giving him two dynasty periods.

Ray Perkins and Bill Curry had 10-win seasons before Gene Stallings returned the Crimson Tide to national prominence. After him there was an obvious decline, but Alabama eventually bounced back.

“We’re going to fix ourselves, and you’ll come see us again,” Alexander said. “That’s what we expect. We expect to be around every decade.

“Every decade everyone’s going to be, ‘You guys are here again.’ ”

History has proven it. Over the last 10 decades the only ones in which Alabama didn’t claim a national title were the 1950s and the 1980s. It shouldn’t claim a title for the 1940s, but that’s an argument for another day.

Alabama national championships

Season Coach Selectors Record 1925 Wallace Wade Various 10–0 1926 Wallace Wade Various 9–0–1 1930 Wallace Wade Various 10–0 1934 Frank Thomas Various 10–0 1941 Frank Thomas Houlgate Poll 9–2 1961 Paul “Bear” Bryant AP, Coaches 11–0 1964 Paul “Bear” Bryant AP, Coaches 10–1 1965 Paul “Bear” Bryant AP 9–1–1 1973 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coaches 11–1 1978 Paul “Bear” Bryant AP 11–1 1979 Paul “Bear” Bryant AP, Coaches 12–0 1992 Gene Stallings AP, Coaches 13–0 2009 Nick Saban BCS 14–0 2011 Nick Saban BCS 12–1 2012 Nick Saban BCS 13–1 2015 Nick Saban CFP 14–1 2017 Nick Saban CFP 13–1

That kind of consistency stands out when you consider how few schools can claim national titles on a regular basis.

Here’s a list of national champs in last 50 years, according to the NCAA list (for purposes of this article decades will be listed in the traditional sense, such as 2000-09, whereas in our Decade of Dominance series it was noted that they can be any 10-year period):

2010s : Alabama (4), Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State

: Alabama (4), Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State 2000s : Florida (2), LSU (2), Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC (one vacated)

: Florida (2), LSU (2), Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC (one vacated) 1990s : Nebraska (3), Florida State (2), Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Washington

: Nebraska (3), Florida State (2), Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Washington 1980s : Miami (3), Penn State (2), BYU, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma

: Miami (3), Penn State (2), BYU, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma 1970s: Alabama (3), Nebraska (2), Notre Dame (2), Oklahoma (2), USC (2), Pittsburgh, Texas

Alabama also claims three titles from the 1960s, but even without considering those there is still a very short list of programs that have been steady in that respect.

Two other things jump out from the last five decades: The difference from having numerous split titles to very few, which was best displayed between the 1970s and 1980s, and the big “4” next to Alabama for the 2010s with two more chances to add to that total.

That’s the goal, at least. With the Crimson Tide having won five of the last nine national titles and Saban proclaiming “we’re not finished” at the latest national championship parade, one has to believe Alabama just might do that.