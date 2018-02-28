Texas Tech staffer joining Houston Baptist as special teams coordinator, per report
Texas Tech special teams quality control assistant Tyler Schovanec is reportedly leaving to take an assistant coaching job at FCS program Houston Baptist.
The former Red Raiders analyst will become the special teams coordinator and running backs coach for the Huskies, according to Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett. Schovanec is already listed on HBU’s staff directory as an assistant football coach.
The Red Raiders didn’t retain special teams coordinator Joe Robinson at the end of the year. With the departure of Schovanec, none of the program’s current staff members have titles that include special teams responsibilities at this time.
The Texas Tech football staff has seen some significant turnover this offseason. Former offensive coordinator Eric Morris left to become the head coach at Incarnate Word. He was replaced by new offensive coordinator Kevin Johns from Western Michigan. He is joined by new co-offensive coordinator Clay McGuire, who came from Washington State.
The Red Raiders also brought in new defensive assistants Clay Jennings from Houston and Brett Dewhurst from Southeastern Louisiana.
Texas Tech begins spring practice on March 3, and its spring game is scheduled for April 14.
The post Texas Tech staffer joining Houston Baptist as special teams coordinator, per report appeared first on Diehards.
View Comments 0