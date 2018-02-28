Tennessee recruiting mailbag: Quarterbacks, in-state recruiting and blueshirts

Welcome to SEC Country’s weekly mailbag, a question-and-answer forum between readers and Tennessee team and recruiting reporter Blake Morgan.

In this edition, we discuss the quarterback situation, in-state recruiting and blueshirts.

To submit a question for Blake, send a message to @BlakeMorganSEC on Twitter

This is the big question among Tennessee fans. The coaching staff wants to bring on another quarterback before the 2018 season. Is it to just provide depth or is it to compete for the starting position.

I suspect it is a little of both.

The added depth will be important. Tennessee’s offensive line struggled in 2017, and it might face depth issues this season with Trey Smith being out indefinitely. The Vols had three quarterbacks on the roster in 2017 and it almost wasn’t enough.

Tennessee returns Jarrett Guarantano who went 1-5 last season and Will McBride who lost to Missouri in his only start. Signee JT Shrout will join the team in June.

Neither Guarantano nor McBride have operated a pro-style offense similar to the one offensive coordinator Tyson Helton is implementing. Both are spread quarterbacks who will have to prove they can adjust to the scheme change.

Graduate transfer Keller Chryst, who visited Knoxville over the weekend, is more of a natural fit. He played in a similar pro-style offense at Stanford. He had an 11-2 record as a starting quarterback, though lost the job this past season when he got injured.

The 6-foot-5, 234-pound Chryst fits the offense and has the experience.

If he chooses the Vols, he won’t arrive until the summer. This will put him behind in learning all the calls in the offense and timing with receivers.

He probably would be a better option to start the season unless Guarantano or McBride make some strides in the offense in the spring and summer.

How’s in state recruiting looking — Tennessee Football News (@UTFootvol) February 27, 2018

The in-state recruiting is strong. This won’t limit the coaching staff’s scope, though. Coach Jeremy Pruitt said in his introductory press conference the Vols would recruit nationally.

He has been true to his word so far. This staff has made California and Louisiana much more of a priority than it had been in the past.

I still believe the in-state prospects will be important to the staff.

The first commitment in the 2019 class to this staff was from Jackson Lampley, who is from Nashville, Tenn.

There is also plenty of top talent in the middle and West part of the state.

Class of 2019 wide receivers Lance Wilhoite and Trey Knox from the middle of the state are top priorities for the Vols. Cornerbacks Woodi Washington and Wesley Walker are from the same area are, too.

Defensive end Bill Norton and running back Eric Gray, from Memphis, are both high on Tennessee’s list.

I think Pruitt will aim at the top guys in the state and land a few, while a few go elsewhere. That happens to every program. He’ll fill out the edges of the class with some lower prospects from the state later in the process.

We have two commits in the 2018 class that have not signed yet…Brandon Davis and Joseph Norwood. Do you know why they haven't signed? I could be looking at old news and if so I apologize. — GaVol (@mykudzu1) February 27, 2018

Brandon Davis and Joseph Norwood both committed on National Signing Day but did not sign. They are likely going to blue shirt at Tennessee.

This means they won’t receive a scholarship until they get onto campus in the summer. Their scholarships would then count against the Class of 2019, instead of 2018.

There was a bit of a numbers crunch in the 2018 cycle, so moving some numbers to the next cycle makes sense.

Davis is a pretty good baseball player for John Curtis High School in New Orleans. There is a chance he gets selected in the MLB draft. He could go pro and therefore Tennessee would have wasted a spot in 2018 on him. This helps ensure against that.

I think both will be on campus this summer, though, and on the roster. Just counting against the 2019 numbers.