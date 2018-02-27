Report: Alabama adds Gordon Steele, son of Auburn defensive coordinator, to staff
It will be father vs. son during the 2018 Iron Bowl, as Alabama has reportedly added Gordon Steele, son of Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, to its staff, per Michael Casagrande.
Steele will join Nick Saban’s staff as an offensive analyst in an off-the-field role after spending last season as a graduate assistant at South Alabama. He had previously served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Murray State.
The Steele family has prior experience working with Saban in Tuscaloosa, as Kevin served as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator in 2007-08 before moving onto Clemson. He would rejoin Saban’s staff in 2013 as director of player personnel and would transition to linebackers coach in 2014. In 2015, he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at LSU before accepting his current position with the Tigers in 2016.
The addition of Steele could mean that Butch Jones, who was reportedly meeting with Saban about a role as an offensive analyst this week, will not be joining the Alabama staff. Jones, who was dismissed as the head coach at Tennessee in November after five seasons in charge, is still looking for a position in football.
Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze had also been rumored for a spot on Saban’s staff in an off-the-field position.
