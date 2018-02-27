Recap of key Penn State recruiting developments in February

February provided both conclusions and new beginnings for Penn State on the recruiting trail. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin finalized one of college football’s finest 2018 classes and continued to lay groundwork for future success with younger prospects.

Each year, February represents a period of transition in college football as focus shifts beyond the current crop of high school seniors. It’s a time for continued evaluation, resulting in a slew of offers for the juniors, sophomores and even freshmen coaches believe are worthy of scholarship consideration.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Penn State football program, and we’re here to bring you up to speed. Here’s a review of three key developments that occurred this month.

1. Penn State wraps up its class with another elite talent

The Nittany Lions signed 22 recruits during college football’s inaugural early signing period (Dec. 20-22), so there wasn’t much intrigue remaining as the traditional National Signing Day (first Wednesday in February) approached. Rasheed Walker, a top-10 tackle prospect from Waldorf, Md., was clearly the center of attention down the stretch.

Penn State faced competition from fellow finalists Ohio State and Virginia Tech for his signature, and he used an official visit at each school. Walker received in-home visits from Franklin, Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer and Hokies coach Justin Fuente leading up to his decision.

The Nittany Lions ultimately prevailed Feb. 7 when Walker announced he would spend his college days in Happy Valley. Together, Walker and Nana Asiedu provide Penn State with a pair of top-10 tackle prospects.

Waker, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound talent, and Asiedu were selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The Nittany Lions signed four 2018 offensive linemen.

Penn State finished fourth overall in 247Sports composite class rankings, representing the program’s highest-rated group in this modern age of the recruiting industry.

2. Legacy recruit picks Pac-12 program, longtime commit goes prep route

There were other notable Signing Day developments in regard to Penn State.

Nittany Lions legacy Solomon Enis, a 4-star receiver at North Canyon (Phoenix) High School, visited Beaver Stadium for games twice in 2017. He took in the action alongside his father, former Penn State running back Curtis Enis, on both occasions.

Penn State, which signed three receivers in December, sustained a pretty aggressive approach with Enis into the winter with visits from offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne and former receivers coach Josh Gattis. However, it became clear he likely would remain in Pac-12 territory, and Enis ultimately signed with Utah.

Shaquon Anderson-Butts, a receiver and defensive back who attends Harrisburg (Pa.) High School, spent more than six months as a pledge to Penn State. He didn’t sign in December because of academic requirements and, despite his hope that things would be different in February, the 3-star prospect will not join a Power 5 program in 2018.

Anderson-Butts is heading to Milford Academy, a prep school in New Berlin, N.Y. He has said he plans to enroll in January at a university, and recently announced he won’t play receiver in college.

Big 33 will be my last game as a WR — quon (@anderson_quon) February 20, 2018

Despite the absence of Anderson-Butts and the decision of Enis, Penn State remains in excellent shape at receiver. The Nittany Lions signed a trio of blue-chip recruits at the position, headlined by 5-star prospect Justin Shorter.

Penn State also returns three redshirt freshmen receivers, so a stockpile of impressive talent with long-term eligibility is established on the roster.

3. Penn State places plenty of attention on next wave of recruits

The Nittany Lions didn’t even wait until Signing Day to take another step with younger prospects. Penn State hosted a junior day event Feb. 3, welcoming dozens of prospects representing the 2019, 2020 and 2021 recruiting cycles.

The commitment count for Penn State’s 2019 class remains at two, where its been since Oct. 26 when New Jersey quarterback Taquan Roberson pledged. Local State College cornerback Keaton Ellis started things off with his Sept. 9 commitment.

The Nittany Lions surpassed 130 total offers to high school juniors this month, boosted in large part by increased attention toward Florida talent. Penn State has offered more than 20 athletes from the Sunshine State since hiring former Florida Gators running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, a Palm Beach County native.

“You don’t hire Ja’Juan unless you’re going to make a recruiting shift,” Franklin said on Signing Day. “And you don’t hire Ja’Juan and not recruit Florida; it doesn’t make any sense,” Franklin said. “We have recruited Florida in the past, but obviously, once you make this decision, you’re going to recruit it harder. He’s going to get us into some doors because of his relationships and his reputation that maybe we weren’t involved in before.”

Penn State signed a pair of Florida recruits in December, and it’s clear expanded intentions are in place for efforts there as the 2019 cycle progresses.