Ranking Georgia’s assistant coaches in terms of importance to the 2020 recruiting effort

Which Georgia football coaches will standout for the 2020 recruiting class?

Georgia has recruited better than anybody over the last three seasons, as the Bulldogs are the only team in the country to sign three consecutive top three recruiting classes. That was made possible by both Kirby Smart and a contingent of great assistant coaches.

And those assistant coaches will play a large role in landing some of the nation’s top prospects in the 2020 class. But which coaches need to have a strong 2020 outing, as Georgia continues to build a championship caliber roster? Linebacker won’t be as significant a need, as say running back will be for the class. So, with a hat tip to DawgNation Forum user SoFL_Dawg for the idea, we decided to rank the Georgia assistants in order of how instrumental they will be to landing an elite 2020 class.

*Note this isn’t a ranking of their recruiting ability. This is just how instrumental they will be in shaping the 2020 class. Sam Pittman, Glenn Schumann and Dan Lanning would obviously be higher if that were the case.*

10. Scott Fountain, special teams coordinator

Fountain isn’t all that involved with recruiting as currently constituted. But Georgia will need to find a new kicker, as Rodrigo Blankenship is set to exhaust his eligibility after the season. Fountain will likely play a key role in finding the next Hot Rod.

9. Glenn Schumann, co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach

The reason Schumann comes in at No. 9 is because he’s stacked with talent Georgia at inside linebacker over the last two seasons. After landing Channing Tindall and Quay Walker in 2018, Schumann followed that up with landing Trezmen Marshall, Rian Davis and Nakobe Dean in 2019. Georgia has offered only five inside linebackers in the 2020 class, the fewest of any position.

8. Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator outside linebackers coach

Much like Schumann, Lanning’s primary position is brimming with talent thanks to previous recruiting classes. Georgia has been a little bit more aggressive in pursuing outside linebackers in this class, which is why he’s ranked higher. 5-star outside linebacker Mekhail Sherman out of Washington D.C. is a major target for the Bulldogs in 2020. If Georgia gets a commitment from him, Lanning’s ranking could end up being much higher.

There’s also BJ Ojulari, a 4-star prospect out of Marietta High School. He is the brother of current Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Even if those are the only two names Lanning gets in 2020, that would still be a very strong pull.

7. Charlton Warren, defensive backs coach

Georgia has a lot of young bodies in the secondary. But if the Bulldogs wants to reach the Clemson and Alabama levels, it needs to continue to land elite secondary players in every class. Warren will also have a lot to prove as a member of Georgia’s class as it will be his first year on staff.

6. Cortez Hankton, wide receivers coach

Hankton showed off his recruiting chops in 2019, as he helped flip 5-star wide receiver George Pickens on National Signing Day. Because of that, the need for wide receiver drops a little bit. But the Georgia 2020 class won’t be complete without a big-name wide receiver. The big name to watch here is 4-star Jermaine Burton, who has ties to the state of Georgia after spending 2018 in California. The Bulldogs are also one of the finalists for the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver in Julian Flemming. An in-state name to watch for Georgia is Justin Robinson out of McDonough, Ga.

5. Sam Pittman, offensive line coach

Pittman always recruits well. Georgia has landed a 5-star offensive lineman in each of the last three classes. It already has a commitment from 5-star offensive tackle Broderick Jones for the 2020 cycle.

Tackle is a big area of need for Georgia in this 2020 class, as Andrew Thomas looks like someone who could be a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But with Pittman on the scene, you can bet Georgia will have one of the best offensive line classes in the country. A big name to watch is 4-star offensive tackle Tate Ratledge out of Rome, Ga.

4. James Coley, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Georgia needs at least one quarterback in every class. But it really is paramount that Georgia finds a quarterback it likes in the 2020 class, given Jake Fromm could possibly depart after the 2019 season. Coley, the offense coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will play a large role in deciding who that is. The early names to watch for the 2020 cycle are Robbie Ashford out of Hoover, Ala., and Jacolby Criswell out of Morrilton, Ark.

Coley does a lot of work for Georgia in the south Florida area as well. Georgia has landed the likes of Tyrique Stevenson, Tyson Campbell and James Cook out of the area in the past two recruiting classes.

3. Todd Hartley, tight ends coach

I’ve said before that tight end is Georgia’s biggest question mark heading into the 2019 season. It might be an even bigger question mark in 2020, as Charlie Woerner is a senior this season. Hartley — who landed the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2018 in his time at Miami — will need to recruit at a similar level in 2020.

Fortunately there are really talented names to know at the position. The nation’s No. 1 and No. 2 athletes, Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington, both project to be tight ends at the college level. If Hartley is able to land one or both of those players, that’ll be a huge success for his first season in Athens. Gilbert — the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2020 class — might be the most important target on the board for Georgia.

2. Tray Scott, defensive line coach

Scott landed his first 5-star prospect in 2019 with defensive tackle Travon Walker. He could land multiple in the 2020 class. As DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell has pointed out, Georgia could lose as many 10 defensive linemen in the next two seasons. Georgia will want to take a number of defensive linemen in both this class and the next class.

Fortunately, there are a number of talented defensive line prospects in the 2020 class. There’s Bryan Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 player in the country. And 5-star prospect Myles Murphy, the No. 11 player in the country, just to name a few of the guys Georgia is recruiting along the defensive line. And Scott has done a good job of putting Georgia in a good position with some of Georgia’s top targets.

Scott already has commitments from 4-star prospects Jamil Burroughs and Nazir Stackhouse in the 2020 class.

1. Dell McGee, running backs coach

Georgia is RBU. The Bulldogs and McGee need to land at least one elite running back in this class. Probably two. But with McGee on the case, there’s a really good chance that ends up happening.

Much like defensive line, the running back position has a ton of depth in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The big names to know are 5-star running back Marshawn Lloyd and 5-star running back Kendall Milton. The Bulldogs have to land at least one of them, and McGee has already done a good job of recruiting both of them.

McGee will also play a big role in landing the Atlanta area recruits in the 2020 cycle, like Cobb County natives Gilbert, Ojulari and Murphy.

