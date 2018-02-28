Our Products
Projecting Auburn football’s depth chart heading into spring practice

  • Justin Ferguson
    • SEC Country
7:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 Sports
Sports

AUBURN, Ala. — Defending SEC West champion Auburn football returns to action Thursday with the start of spring practices.

Over the next month and some change, the Tigers will begin the process of figuring out what they will be in 2018 under coach Gus Malzahn. Position battles will start to take shape. Newcomers will get their first chances at impressing coaches and teammates. New stars will emerge.

To get fans ready for the start of camp, here is a composite depth chart from the spring practice position-by-position previews that have been on SEC Country for the past couple of weeks.

SPRING PRACTICE PREVIEWS:  QB | RB | WR | HB/TE | T | G/C | DE | DT | LB | CB | S

This depth chart — which is ultimately a best guess — will change quite a bit over the next few weeks and into the summer and fall months. SEC Country will have an updated depth chart with its stock report each week in fall camp. For now, though, here’s how the Tigers project heading into March.

Auburn football-Auburn Tigers-Auburn-Auburn spring practice-Auburn depth chart-Jarrett Stidham
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham is expected to miss part of the spring practice season as he recovers from shoulder surgery. (Peach Bowl/courtesy)

Quarterback

  • Jarrett Stidham (Junior):  Expected to miss at least first half of spring practices because of left shoulder surgery
  • Malik Willis (Sophomore)
  • Joey Gatewood (Freshman)

Running back

  • Kam Martin (Junior)
  • Devan Barrett (Sophomore)
  • Malik Miller (Sophomore)
  • JaTarvious Whitlow (Redshirt freshman)
  • Asa Martin (Freshman)

H-back

  • Chandler Cox (Senior)
  • Spencer Nigh (Junior)
  • Jalen Harris (Senior)
Auburn football-Auburn Tigers-Darius Slayton
Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton sits atop the preseason depth chart at his position. (Kenny Moss/special)

Split end/X/9

  • Darius Slayton (Junior)
  • Marquis McClain (Sophomore)

Big slot/Y

  • Nate Craig-Myers (Junior)
  • Sal Cannella (Junior)

Flanker/Z/2

  • Eli Stove (Junior)
  • Noah Igbinoghene (Sophomore)
  • Shedrick Jackson (Freshman)

Slot

  • Ryan Davis (Senior)
  • Will Hastings (Senior)

Tight end

  • Jalen Harris (Senior)
  • Tucker Brown (Senior)
  • John Samuel Shenker (Redshirt freshman)
Auburn football-Auburn Tigers-Auburn-Mike Horton
Auburn offensive lineman Mike Horton will contend for the left guard spot for the Tigers.  (Benjamin Wolk/SEC Country)

Left tackle

  • Prince Tega Wanogho (Junior)
  • Bailey Sharp (Junior)
  • Austin Troxell (Redshirt freshman)

Left guard

  • Mike Horton (Junior) or Marquel Harrell (Junior)
  • Brodarious Hamm (Redshirt freshman)

Center

  • Nick Brahms (Redshirt freshman)
  • Kaleb Kim (Junior)

Right guard

  • Marquel Harrell (Junior)  or Mike Horton (Junior)
  • Tyler Carr (Junior)

Right tackle

  • Calvin Ashley (Redshirt freshman)
  • Prince Sammons (Sophomore)
Auburn football-Auburn Tigers-Marlon Davidson
Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson made 43 tackles in 2017. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

Buck

  • T.D. Moultry (Sophomore)
  • Paul James III (Senior)
  • Big Kat Bryant (Sophomore)

Defensive tackle

  • Dontavius Russell (Senior)
  • Tyrone Truesdell (Sophomore)
  • Tashawn Manning (Redshirt freshman)
  • Jaunt’avius Johnson (Junior)

Nose tackle

  • Derrick Brown (Junior)
  • Andrew Williams (Senior)
  • Daquan Newkirk (Junior)
  • Alec Jackson (Redshirt freshman)

Defensive end

  • Marlon Davidson (Junior)
  • Nick Coe (Sophomore)
  • Big Kat Bryant (Sophomore)
Auburn football-Auburn spring practice-Auburn Tigers football-SEC-Deshaun Davis-Tre Williams-Gus Malzahn
Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis has started the last two seasons for the Tigers. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

Middle linebacker

  • Deshaun Davis (Senior)
  • K.J. Britt (Sophomore)

Strongside linebacker

  • Darrell Williams (Senior)
  • Chandler Wooten (Sophomore)

Weakside linebacker 

  • Montavious Atkinson (Senior)
  • Richard McBryde (Junior)
Auburn football-Auburn Tigers-Javaris Davis
Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis (13) had 5 tackles in the SEC Championship Game in 2017. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

Cornerback

  • Javaris Davis (Junior)
  • Traivon Leonard (Sophomore)
  • Malcolm Askew (Redshirt freshman)

Cornerback

  • Jamel Dean (Junior)
  • John Broussard Jr. (Junior)
  • Christian Tutt (Freshman)

Nickelback

  • Jeremiah Dinson (Junior) or Jordyn Peters (Sophomore)
  • Jayvaughn Myers (Sophomore)

Free safety

  • Jeremiah Dinson (junior)  or Jordyn Peters (sophomore)
  • Smoke Monday (freshman)

Strong safety

  • Daniel Thomas (junior)
  • Jamien Sherwood (freshman)
Auburn football-Auburn Tigers-Auburn-Anders Carlson
Anders Carlson was the No. 1 kicker in the Class of 2017, according to the 247Sports composite. (Benjamin Wolk/SEC Country)

Kicker

  • Anders Carlson (Redshirt freshman)
  • Sage Ledbetter (Sophomore)
  • Beau Horn (Redshirt freshman)

Punter

  • Aidan Marshall (Sophomore)
  • Ian Shannon (Junior)

Long snapper

  • Bill Taylor (Redshirt freshman)
  • Clarke Smith (Sophomore)

Kick returners

  • Noah Igbinoghene (Sophomore) and Kam Martin (Junior)
  • Devan Barrett (Sophomore) and Javaris Davis (Junior)

Punt returner

  • Ryan Davis (Senior)
  • Griffin King (Junior)

