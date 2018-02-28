Projecting Auburn football’s depth chart heading into spring practice
AUBURN, Ala. — Defending SEC West champion Auburn football returns to action Thursday with the start of spring practices.
Over the next month and some change, the Tigers will begin the process of figuring out what they will be in 2018 under coach Gus Malzahn. Position battles will start to take shape. Newcomers will get their first chances at impressing coaches and teammates. New stars will emerge.
To get fans ready for the start of camp, here is a composite depth chart from the spring practice position-by-position previews that have been on SEC Country for the past couple of weeks.
This depth chart — which is ultimately a best guess — will change quite a bit over the next few weeks and into the summer and fall months. SEC Country will have an updated depth chart with its stock report each week in fall camp. For now, though, here’s how the Tigers project heading into March.
Quarterback
- Jarrett Stidham (Junior): Expected to miss at least first half of spring practices because of left shoulder surgery
- Malik Willis (Sophomore)
- Joey Gatewood (Freshman)
Running back
- Kam Martin (Junior)
- Devan Barrett (Sophomore)
- Malik Miller (Sophomore)
- JaTarvious Whitlow (Redshirt freshman)
- Asa Martin (Freshman)
H-back
- Chandler Cox (Senior)
- Spencer Nigh (Junior)
- Jalen Harris (Senior)
Split end/X/9
- Darius Slayton (Junior)
- Marquis McClain (Sophomore)
Big slot/Y
- Nate Craig-Myers (Junior)
- Sal Cannella (Junior)
Flanker/Z/2
- Eli Stove (Junior)
- Noah Igbinoghene (Sophomore)
- Shedrick Jackson (Freshman)
Slot
- Ryan Davis (Senior)
- Will Hastings (Senior)
Tight end
- Jalen Harris (Senior)
- Tucker Brown (Senior)
- John Samuel Shenker (Redshirt freshman)
Left tackle
- Prince Tega Wanogho (Junior)
- Bailey Sharp (Junior)
- Austin Troxell (Redshirt freshman)
Left guard
- Mike Horton (Junior) or Marquel Harrell (Junior)
- Brodarious Hamm (Redshirt freshman)
Center
- Nick Brahms (Redshirt freshman)
- Kaleb Kim (Junior)
Right guard
- Marquel Harrell (Junior) or Mike Horton (Junior)
- Tyler Carr (Junior)
Right tackle
- Calvin Ashley (Redshirt freshman)
- Prince Sammons (Sophomore)
Buck
- T.D. Moultry (Sophomore)
- Paul James III (Senior)
- Big Kat Bryant (Sophomore)
Defensive tackle
- Dontavius Russell (Senior)
- Tyrone Truesdell (Sophomore)
- Tashawn Manning (Redshirt freshman)
- Jaunt’avius Johnson (Junior)
Nose tackle
- Derrick Brown (Junior)
- Andrew Williams (Senior)
- Daquan Newkirk (Junior)
- Alec Jackson (Redshirt freshman)
Defensive end
- Marlon Davidson (Junior)
- Nick Coe (Sophomore)
- Big Kat Bryant (Sophomore)
Middle linebacker
- Deshaun Davis (Senior)
- K.J. Britt (Sophomore)
Strongside linebacker
- Darrell Williams (Senior)
- Chandler Wooten (Sophomore)
Weakside linebacker
- Montavious Atkinson (Senior)
- Richard McBryde (Junior)
Cornerback
- Javaris Davis (Junior)
- Traivon Leonard (Sophomore)
- Malcolm Askew (Redshirt freshman)
Cornerback
- Jamel Dean (Junior)
- John Broussard Jr. (Junior)
- Christian Tutt (Freshman)
Nickelback
- Jeremiah Dinson (Junior) or Jordyn Peters (Sophomore)
- Jayvaughn Myers (Sophomore)
Free safety
- Jeremiah Dinson (junior) or Jordyn Peters (sophomore)
- Smoke Monday (freshman)
Strong safety
- Daniel Thomas (junior)
- Jamien Sherwood (freshman)
Kicker
- Anders Carlson (Redshirt freshman)
- Sage Ledbetter (Sophomore)
- Beau Horn (Redshirt freshman)
Punter
- Aidan Marshall (Sophomore)
- Ian Shannon (Junior)
Long snapper
- Bill Taylor (Redshirt freshman)
- Clarke Smith (Sophomore)
Kick returners
- Noah Igbinoghene (Sophomore) and Kam Martin (Junior)
- Devan Barrett (Sophomore) and Javaris Davis (Junior)
Punt returner
- Ryan Davis (Senior)
- Griffin King (Junior)
The post Projecting Auburn football's depth chart heading into spring practice appeared first on SEC Country.
