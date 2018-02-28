Penn State recruiting: Reviewing players’ paths from Nittany Lions prospect to NFL combine; in-state LB Keith Maguire rising

Stay updated as Penn State rises toward the top of the recruiting rankings! Don’t miss the coverage from Tyler Donohue, who brings a decade of experience as a national college football reporter and a recruiting department staff member with a Big Ten program. Read his daily notebooks here at 7:20 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and follow us on Twitter for the latest Nittany Lions recruiting news.

Penn State players took various paths to 2018 NFL Scouting Combine

College football standouts assemble in Indianapolis this week for the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. Far from the average interview setting for someone entering the professional world, these athletes put their physical fitness, mental aptitude and football skills on display in front of future employers.

In terms of participant volume, Penn State products claim an impressive portion of the roster. The Nittany Lions are represented by eight former players, including potential No. 1 overall 2018 NFL Draft selection Saquon Barkley.

The combine always provides reminder of the unique journeys players take to reach this sport’s highest level. We’ve witnessed former 5-star prospects in jeopardy of going undrafted, along with lauded participants who failed to secure a single FBS scholarship offer in high school.

Here is a rundown of Penn State products in attendance, along with a brief recap of their college recruitment.

We’ll take a look at four players Wednesday, and another four Thursday (based on alphabetical order).

S Marcus Allen (Upper Marlboro, Md.) — 3-star recruit; No. 25 safety, No. 348 overall in 2014 class

Considered a top-10 prospect in Maryland, Marcus Allen helped lead Dr. Henry Wise High School to a state championship in 2012. He secured 70 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 3 interceptions that season, then earned a Penn State offer the following winter. Allen committed to former Nittany Lions coach Bill O’Brien as a junior and, like many other 2014 signees, faced late adversity in January 2014 when O’Brien left and was replaced by James Franklin.

“Coach OB was telling me these great things I could do for the program, but then somebody else comes in and it’s like, ‘Do they still have the same mindset? Do they think I can play for them?’ ” Allen said.

S Troy Apke (Pittsburgh) — 3-star recruit; No. 68 receiver, No. 510 overall in 2014 class

Troy Apke enjoyed success as a high school receiver (85 catches for 1,776 yards and 20 touchdown as an upperclassman at Mount Lebanon High School), but he was placed on a defensive path at Penn State. His other Power 5 options included Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Minnesota and Pitt. Apke, another player who verbally pledged to O’Brien, also stood out as a track and field competitor in high school, advancing to state championships in the 100-meter dash and 4×100 relay.

RB Saquon Barkley (Whitehall, Pa.) — 4-star recruit; No. 13 running back, No. 119 overall in 2015 class

Saquon Barkley initially committed to Rutgers in September 2013, calling it “my dream school.” His recruiting process hadn’t expanded at the time of his commitment, which isn’t completely surprising considering he gained only 284 rushing yards in 2012. Barkley dominated during the second half of his career at Whitehall High School, rushing for 3,362 yards and 58 touchdowns as an upperclassman. Penn State presented an offer in October 2013, and ultimately he flipped his pledge to the Nittany Lions on Feb. 19, six weeks after Franklin arrived in Happy Valley.

LB Jason Cabinda (Flemington, N.J.) — 3-star recruit; No. 67 athlete, No. 853 overall in 2014 class

A star on both sides of the ball at Hunterdon Central High School, Jason Cabinda rushed for 50 touchdowns and earned all-state recognition at linebacker en route to a 2013 state championship. He committed to Syracuse in July 2013, but Penn State extended an offer midway through his senior season, brought him to campus where he saw a 4-overtime victory over Michigan, and managed to flip his pledge less than two weeks later.

In-state LB Keith Maguire sees recruitment swell

Keith Maguire is clearly an athlete to know on the Pennsylvania recruiting trail. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Malvern Prep junior has become one of America’s most highly coveted linebackers this winter, evidenced by a slew of high-profile offers.

Maguire’s list of collegiate options has ballooned to include Alabama, Clemson, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech since Jan. 27, pushing his offer total beyond 20 schools. As several Land of 10 readers pointed out during recent weeks, Penn State remains noticeably absent in his recruitment.

The Nittany Lions’ 2019 target board surpasses 130 prospects but only features a pair of Pennsylvania high school standouts: local State College cornerback Keaton Ellis (committed Sept. 9) and Harrisburg linebacker Andre White.

Maguire, listed sixth among Pennsylvania recruits in 247Sports 2019 composite rankings, is likely in line for a substantial bump upon further industry assessment. His present status as a 3-star prospect ranked outside the top 400 overall doesn’t exactly mesh with offers from national champion coaches Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Jimbo Fisher and Urban Meyer.

Plenty of Penn State fans are waiting to see if Franklin will thrust his program into this increasingly crowed recruitment. Maguire totaled 170 tackles, 5 sacks and 3 interceptions in 2017, according to Irish Illustrated writer Kevin Sinclair.

Watch his 2017 highlights here: