Penn State football success makes Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien ‘very proud’

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien presided over one of the most unprecedented transition periods in college football history when he took over Penn State in 2012.

Not only did O’Brien replace the iconic Joe Paterno, who was fired late in the 2011 season, but he also walked into crippling NCAA sanctions after the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Scholarships were reduced, players were allowed to transfer without restriction and even Big Ten foe Illinois set up a recruiting station on campus.

The NCAA imposed a $60 million fine on the university and a four-season bowl ban on the football program. All of that happened within months of O’Brien stepping in as coach in 2012.

Despite those circumstances, O’Brien put together a 15-9 record in his two seasons in Happy Valley before leaving for the Texans. He handed off the program to James Franklin and many of the penalties were soon eased or erased. Franklin since has enhanced Penn State’s success by winning the 2016 Big Ten title and competing in the Rose Bowl. In 2017, the Nittany Lions finished 11-2 with a Fiesta Bowl victory.

“I think all of us who were at Penn State in ’12 and ’13 are very proud of what’s going on at Penn State right now with that football program and where they’re at and looking forward to seeing it continue to build,” O’Brien said Wednesday at the NFL combine.

O’Brien held together the core of his 2012 squad and finished 8-4 despite the adversity. Armed with limited scholarships, he hit the recruiting circuit hard and landed top-flight receiver DaeSean Hamilton in the 2013 class. In his final season, O’Brien secured commitments from tight end Mike Gesicki, safety Marcus Allen, defensive back Troy Apke and linebacker Jason Cabinda. All of those players signed with Penn State after O’Brien left for Houston.

Now, those five athletes plus cornerback Grant Haley, cornerback Christian Campbell and running back Saquon Barkley are appearing at the NFL combine this week. O’Brien saw Gesicki and Hamilton at the Senior Bowl along with former Penn State tight end Adam Brenneman, who transferred to UMass.

“It’s great to see all of those guys,” O’Brien said. “When they made the choice to go to Penn State, that was a different time at Penn State than what it is now. Give a lot of credit to James Franklin and where he’s taken that program now. Those kids committed to Penn State when there was no Big Ten championship to play for. There was no bowl game to go to. There was no national championship to play for.

“They made a commitment to Penn State during a tough time and so those are guys who are wise beyond their years. They’re bright guys. They love their teammates. They were very, very good at the Senior Bowl in their interviews and practices and things like that.”

O’Brien never got the chance to coach or even recruit Barkley, who is considered by some the top overall NFL draft prospect. But Barkley made an unofficial visit to Beaver Stadium in 2013 to watch the Nittany Lions beat Michigan 43-40 in four overtimes. At the time, Barkley was a junior and committed to Rutgers.

“He came into the locker room after the game and I just remember him being very excited to be there,” O’Brien said. “I said, ‘Yeah, but you’re committed to Rutgers.’ I think at that time he said, ‘No, no, no.’ One of those things. He’s a great guy in the time that we got to know him and then James came in, recruited him, and he committed to James and his crew, and the guy has been an unbelievable player.