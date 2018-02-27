Is Paul Finebaum right to say Ed Orgeron has SEC’s hottest seat?
In case you missed it, SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum — arguably the face of the league, and at the very least its forehead — recently told SEC Country’s Andrew Astleford that LSU coach Ed Orgeron has the hottest seat in the league in 2018.
That makes our question today an elementary one.
Does Ed Orgeron actually have the hottest seat in the SEC this season?
By product of default, Coach O is in the running for the prize no one wants to claim.
There was a major bloodletting in the conference this offseason with six coaching changes, including Matt Luke’s promotion to Ole Miss’ full-time coach and Dan Mullen’s intra-conference jump from Mississippi State to Florida. Unless any of those coaches pulls an Andy Cannizaro, none are getting fired next offseason.
As Finebaum noted, Gus Malzahn just signed a seven-year contract extension. Though he would make sense if Auburn lays an egg this year, it is now cost prohibitive to make a change.
In the SEC West, at least, Orgeron has the most tenuous spot because everyone else is essentially locked in. But as Finebaum said, it would take a “cataclysmic” season for anything to happen to Orgeron. Not only would the Tigers have to miss a bowl game for the first time since 1999, but Orgeron would have to whiff on the biggest names in a potential program-changing Class of 2019. If the heat turns up on Orgeron, it is more likely to happen after the 2019 season than this year.
After such a hectic offseason, my prediction is that there will be no coaching changes in the SEC in 2018. And if there are, the most likely candidates are Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Missouri’s Barry Odom.
Odom just signed a two-year contract extension in December, but if Missouri flounders this season with star quarterback Drew Lock, a change could be made. If Kentucky descends from mediocrity back into the abyss in an increasingly competitive SEC East, the Wildcats could make a change.
Orgeron is far from being the most secure coach in the SEC this season. But to say his seat is the hottest is a bit of a stretch.
