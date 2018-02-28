Paul Finebaum: Alabama-Georgia is best rising SEC rivalry
Paul Finebaum has seen the temperature rise between Georgia and Alabama fans.
As the heat builds with the Bulldogs beefing up their power in Athens under coach Kirby Smart, the SEC Network analyst considers future showdowns between the programs to be delicious.
“You always talk about the rivalries in the SEC. You’ve got Georgia-Florida. You’ve got Alabama-LSU. You’ve got Alabama-Auburn. But the new wave rivalry of today is Georgia-Alabama,” Finebaum told SEC Country. “That is the rivalry that I am keeping my eyes on, because I hear it already. The fans went from before that game to, ‘Hey, good luck,’ to at each other’s throats every day of the week because of the way the [National Championship Game] ended and the fact that Kirby is doing so well in recruiting.”
Lately, Georgia has done well in many ways. The Bulldogs burst to the top of the SEC in 2017 during a memorable 13-2 season that included a conference title game victory against Auburn and a heart-stopping Rose Bowl triumph against Big 12 champion Oklahoma.
In January, Georgia looked primed to win its first national title since 1980 after earning two 13-point leads against the Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became an instant marvel after leading a miraculous comeback to deliver Alabama’s fifth national championship under coach Nick Saban.
Still, Georgia enjoyed huge gains on the recruiting trail, which has produced big visions for many red-and-black hearts. 247Sports labeled the Bulldogs’ 2018 class as the country’s best.
Finebaum sees the Alabama-Georgia rivalry growing hotter after the fire from recent months.
“I use my show as sort of a laboratory,” he said. “We’re just sitting there rubbing our hands going, ‘This is incredible.’ These are two fan bases that you would say were generally friendly. They played so infrequently. They’ve had these epic games. But now, Alabama-Georgia is the new SEC blood sport. … It is nonstop, every day, and it is only going to get more intense.”
And those who follow the conference and like to be entertained will be the biggest winners of all.
