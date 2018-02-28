One of Alabama’s top Jack LB targets relatively new to football

Welcome to SEC Country’s daily Roll Tide-ings , a rundown of everything happening in Alabama Crimson Tide recruiting with Chris Kirschner. Today, we talk the latest with one of Alabama’s top Jack linebacker targets.

Alabama stands out to top linebacker target

I asked Ani Izuchukwu how to properly pronounce his first and last names. It’s something I always ask if the name is unique.

“The first question I have for you, is your last name pronounced ‘Iz-ooh-choo-kwoo’?” I asked.

“No, that’s my first name,” Ani said. “My last name is Ani. My first name is Izuchukwu. Everyone always makes the mistake thinking that my first name is Ani. I always introduce myself as Ani because it is easy to pronounce and that is what people know me as.”

His name is listed as Ani Izuchukwu on all of the scouting sites. His mentor, Buck Fitzgerald, said in American terms that his name should be written like that and Izuchukwu said he is fine with the Americanized version of his name, so we will write it as such.

So, that’s the first thing I learned from Izuchukwu, a 4-star defensive end from Davidson Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) who has a very interesting, in-depth personal story that will be posted at a later date on SEC Country.

Izuchukwu is one of Alabama’s top Jack linebacker targets in the 2019 class. He has visited Tuscaloosa several times since moving from Nigeria to America in 2015. He originally moved to the United States to play basketball, but coaches told him that he would have a better future on the football field.

It turns out they were right because a lot of the major schools have offered him a scholarship. Alabama and Ohio State are the ones that are connected to him the most, but they aren’t the only ones battling it out for him.

“There are other schools that are in the mix,” Izuchukwu said. “Ohio State, Alabama, Memphis and Mississippi State are the schools recruiting me hard. Ohio State and Alabama have been recruiting me for a very long time, especially Alabama. It’s not like they talk to me all of the time, but Coach [Tosh] Lupoi is always checking in on me. He’s known me for three years now. He’s been keeping in touch since then.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect was in Tuscaloosa earlier this month and got a chance to speak with Nick Saban, a man he had no clue existed until he got to America. He didn’t know much about the sport until three years ago. He would watch clips of football games on YouTube to learn.

Izuchukwu couldn’t play varsity football when he moved to America, according to Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association bylaws, which state “students possessing an F-1 visa are ineligible at the varsity level until they have lived with a guardian for 12 months.” Izuchukwu played junior varsity as he learned the game, which helped.

“I was playing in JV and making plays and I had no idea what I was doing,” Izuchukwu said.

Now, he has an understanding of what’s expected of him on the football field. He believes Alabama’s base defense suits him best when he moves on to college, where he wants to study either nternational business or petroleum engineering.

“Alabama plays a 3-4 defense, which would be good for me,” Izuchukwu said. “When I talked to Nick Saban the last two times I’ve been there, he was telling me that he thinks I am going to be an outside linebacker that drops into coverage sometimes and rush the passer. Some of the guys that they recruit at outside linebacker gain a lot of weight so they move to defensive end or inside linebacker, so it depends.”

The nation’s No. 14 weakside defensive end doesn’t have a set timetable for when he’s going to make his decision, but he did say that Alabama definitely will be a finalist when he ends up making his decision.