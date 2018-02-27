Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes in good position with several top cornerbacks
Ryan Donnelly
Ohio State makes the cut for ATH Marquez Beason
On Sunday evening, Dallas Bishop Dunne athlete Marquez Beason released his top 4 — a pair of universities from both the Big Ten and SEC. Ohio State made the cut alongside Illinois, LSU and Texas A&M for the No. 5 athlete and No. 54 prospect overall in the 2019 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. Although listed as an athlete, Beason (5-foot-11, 173 pounds) has made the full-time transition to defensive back and will likely play corner in college.
“I’ll take spring official visits to all four of those schools, but I don’t have a date set up for Ohio State yet,” Beason told Land of 10. “Illinois will be the weekend of April 6, Texas A&M will be the weekend of April 13, and LSU will be the weekend of April 20.”
LSU and Texas A&M certainly appear to be the top contenders for Beason at this juncture, but Ohio State may be able to make a push once the Buckeyes finally get the Texas standout on campus. Beason will commit in the summer. He has been in contact with Ohio State for quite some time and shows interest in the Buckeyes.
“Ohio State has a great secondary coach, a great defensive coordinator, and they just produce a lot of great guys going to the NFL for offense and defense,” Beason previously told Land of 10. “They have a great education program and they don’t just focus on football. They focus on helping you become a man and what you do after football.”
Standout Pennsylvania corner will return to Ohio State soon
Ohio State offered Aliquippa (Pa.) cornerback MJ Devonshire back in November and the Buckeyes have been a driving force in Devonshire’s recruitment. Ohio State hosted Devonshire for an unofficial visit in December and followed up with multiple stops by his high school the last couple months. He also holds Power 5 offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse, and Oregon State. Devonshire, the son of a defensive backs coach, is coveted for his length, ball skills, and technical proficiency as a corner.
“Pitt sent me their schedule for their spring ball practices. I’ve been talking to Penn State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Syracuse lately, as well,” Devonshire recapped. “I’ve got a visit coming to Ohio State sometime in the next few weeks, I’m not quite sure when though. March 3, I’ll be going to Notre Dame.”
Ohio State is almost certainly the biggest offer for Devonshire to date, but other programs could be on the verge of joining his scholarship list, including the Buckeyes’ chief rival.
“Michigan is a new school for me. They came to the school, had me follow them on Twitter, gave me their number, and are trying to get me to come up on campus sometime soon for a visit,” Devonshire explained. “I think I’d like to visit up there. … That’s a good program and they’ve got a good coach. [secondary coach Michael] Zordich is the guy recruiting me from Michigan. He’s a real cool guy and we clicked right away.”
It’s still too early to seriously sort Ohio State’s board and determine which prospects may be takes for the Buckeyes coaching staff, but I would have Devonshire on the short list of serious options at cornerback at the moment. There’s serious mutual interest between the two parties.
More corner options for Ohio State?
If you’re a regular reader of Dotting the Eyes, you know that I also consider 2019 Virginia cornerback Sheridan Jones, a former teammate of Ohio State linebacker signee Teradja Mitchell, to be one of the most important targets at the position for the Buckeyes. Jones is ranked as the No. 15 cornerback in the country and the Norfolk prospect has really seen his recruitment heat up in recent months since reclassifying from the 2020 class.
Jones spoke with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, and he named Ohio State as one of the six schools currently recruiting him the hardest, alongside powerhouse programs such as Clemson and Alabama.
“This is a good athletic and academic school. It’s another school that’s at the top in both aspects of life. With Teradja going there, that’s a link I can use to see what’s going on down there, find out how they treat the players, and find out what the coaching staff really thinks about me,” Jones told Friedman. “I talk to Coach [Urban] Meyer most of the time. He sends me links to see the things that are going on down there. I definitely need to get down there. I’ll try to get there for the spring game. I don’t really know the new defensive backs coach yet.”
I’ve watched Jones in person in the past and I feel that the 6-foot, 170-pound standout has all of the athleticism and tools as a cover corner that Ohio State has searched for. The Buckeyes will have to win a recruiting battle against some of the country’s best, but they are certainly a top contender, if not the favorite, for Jones.
Miscellaneous news and notes for Ohio State
You’ve heard this many times, but 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) guard Justin Rogers is back at Ohio State for yet another visit. Ranked as the No. 1 guard in his class by 247Sports, Rogers has been a frequent visitor to the Columbus area, visiting a half-dozen times in recent months. He holds major offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Nebraska, Tennessee, and other top-flight programs.
Strongsville (Ohio) tackle J.D. Duplain, who previously visited Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ offensive line junior day on Feb. 10, has been on fire in the last several weeks. In the 17 days since his trip to Columbus, Duplain has collected a dozen offers. That includes North Carolina, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Boston College, Vanderbilt, and Rutgers since Sunday afternoon. Duplain has 17 offers in total and plans to return to Ohio State for multiple unofficial visits the next several months, including for a spring practice and summer prospect camp. He is listed at 6-5 and 290 pounds.
