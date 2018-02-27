Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes in good position with several top cornerbacks

Standout Pennsylvania corner will return to Ohio State soon

Ohio State offered Aliquippa (Pa.) cornerback MJ Devonshire back in November and the Buckeyes have been a driving force in Devonshire’s recruitment. Ohio State hosted Devonshire for an unofficial visit in December and followed up with multiple stops by his high school the last couple months. He also holds Power 5 offers from West Virginia, Maryland, Syracuse, and Oregon State. Devonshire, the son of a defensive backs coach, is coveted for his length, ball skills, and technical proficiency as a corner.

“Pitt sent me their schedule for their spring ball practices. I’ve been talking to Penn State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Syracuse lately, as well,” Devonshire recapped. “I’ve got a visit coming to Ohio State sometime in the next few weeks, I’m not quite sure when though. March 3, I’ll be going to Notre Dame.”

Ohio State is almost certainly the biggest offer for Devonshire to date, but other programs could be on the verge of joining his scholarship list, including the Buckeyes’ chief rival.

“Michigan is a new school for me. They came to the school, had me follow them on Twitter, gave me their number, and are trying to get me to come up on campus sometime soon for a visit,” Devonshire explained. “I think I’d like to visit up there. … That’s a good program and they’ve got a good coach. [secondary coach Michael] Zordich is the guy recruiting me from Michigan. He’s a real cool guy and we clicked right away.”

It’s still too early to seriously sort Ohio State’s board and determine which prospects may be takes for the Buckeyes coaching staff, but I would have Devonshire on the short list of serious options at cornerback at the moment. There’s serious mutual interest between the two parties.

More corner options for Ohio State?

If you’re a regular reader of Dotting the Eyes, you know that I also consider 2019 Virginia cornerback Sheridan Jones, a former teammate of Ohio State linebacker signee Teradja Mitchell, to be one of the most important targets at the position for the Buckeyes. Jones is ranked as the No. 15 cornerback in the country and the Norfolk prospect has really seen his recruitment heat up in recent months since reclassifying from the 2020 class.

Jones spoke with Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, and he named Ohio State as one of the six schools currently recruiting him the hardest, alongside powerhouse programs such as Clemson and Alabama.

“This is a good athletic and academic school. It’s another school that’s at the top in both aspects of life. With Teradja going there, that’s a link I can use to see what’s going on down there, find out how they treat the players, and find out what the coaching staff really thinks about me,” Jones told Friedman. “I talk to Coach [Urban] Meyer most of the time. He sends me links to see the things that are going on down there. I definitely need to get down there. I’ll try to get there for the spring game. I don’t really know the new defensive backs coach yet.”

I’ve watched Jones in person in the past and I feel that the 6-foot, 170-pound standout has all of the athleticism and tools as a cover corner that Ohio State has searched for. The Buckeyes will have to win a recruiting battle against some of the country’s best, but they are certainly a top contender, if not the favorite, for Jones.

Miscellaneous news and notes for Ohio State

You’ve heard this many times, but 2020 Oak Park (Mich.) guard Justin Rogers is back at Ohio State for yet another visit. Ranked as the No. 1 guard in his class by 247Sports, Rogers has been a frequent visitor to the Columbus area, visiting a half-dozen times in recent months. He holds major offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Nebraska, Tennessee, and other top-flight programs.