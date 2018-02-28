Ohio State football: Why it’s fine Nick Bosa treats 2018 like senior season; Buckeyes who could fly under radar
Why Nick Bosa doesn’t have to apologize for treating 2018 season as his last at Ohio State
By this time next year, Nick Bosa will almost certainly be trying to wow NFL scouts and follow in his brother’s footsteps as a top-10 pick in the NFL draft. The defensive end has two years of eligibility left at Ohio State, but it’s fine if Bosa treats the 2018 as his last season in Columbus, Land of 10’s Austin Ward writes. Bosa had a slip earlier in the spring calling 2018 his “last year.” Bosa corrected himself, but with the way he conducts himself, Ward said he doesn’t need to apologize.
It’s time for Bosa to be a senior. Everybody should be on the same page about that before what will undoubtedly be his final season even begins, and there’s no reason at all for him to apologize for taking that approach.
Buckeyes Cruise for Cancer sets record total
Ohio State’s Buckeye Cruise for Cancer raised a record total $3 million during 2018, organizers for the fundraiser announced this week. The annual cruise features Ohio State fans and former Buckeyes players and other notable people in the scarlet and gray community. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson called it “life changing.”
Just had a life changing experience with some amazing people that are passionate about finding a cure for cancer on the Buckeye Cruise !! totally blessed . Thank You #BeatCancer
Under-the-radar Buckeyes in 2018
Ohio State has a bunch of big names returning in 2018. But what players might most fans be overlooking as the team heads into spring practice? Ward broke down some under-the-radar players for Ohio State: tight end Rashod Berry on offense and defensive tackle Robert Landers on defense.
Alex Grinch officially gets co-defensive coordinator title
Alex Grinch’s title was not official with Ohio State until Tuesday. The Buckeyes listed Grinch as the co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach. Grinch was hired by the Buckeyes in January as the 10th assistant on Urban Meyer’s staff. He spent the last three seasons as Washington State’s defensive coordinator. Grinch and new cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator Taver Johnson will meet with the media Wednesday.
