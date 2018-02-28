Our Products
Ohio State football: Why it’s fine Nick Bosa treats 2018 like senior season; Buckeyes who could fly under radar

Ohio State football: Why it's fine Nick Bosa treats 2018 like senior season; Buckeyes who could fly under radar

  • Stephen Pianovich
    • Land of 10
1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 Sports
Sports

Ohio State football is the No. 1 topic in  Wake Up  most days — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Why Nick Bosa doesn’t have to apologize for treating 2018 season as his last at Ohio State

By this time next year, Nick Bosa will almost certainly be trying to wow NFL scouts and follow in his brother’s footsteps as a top-10 pick in the NFL draft. The defensive end has two years of eligibility left at Ohio State, but it’s fine if Bosa treats the 2018 as his last season in Columbus, Land of 10’s Austin Ward writes. Bosa had a slip earlier in the spring calling 2018 his “last year.” Bosa corrected himself, but with the way he conducts himself, Ward said he doesn’t need to apologize.

It’s time for Bosa to be a senior. Everybody should be on the same page about that before what will undoubtedly be his final season even begins, and there’s no reason at all for him to apologize for taking that approach.

Buckeyes Cruise for Cancer sets record total

Ohio State’s Buckeye Cruise for Cancer raised a record total $3 million during 2018, organizers for the fundraiser announced this week. The annual cruise features Ohio State fans and former Buckeyes players and other notable people in the scarlet and gray community. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson called it “life changing.”

MORE: Sign up here to get this roundup in your inbox every morning!

Under-the-radar Buckeyes in 2018

Ohio State has a bunch of big names returning in 2018. But what players might most fans be overlooking as the team heads into spring practice? Ward broke down some under-the-radar players for Ohio State: tight end Rashod Berry on offense and defensive tackle Robert Landers on defense.

Alex Grinch officially gets co-defensive coordinator title

Alex Grinch’s title was not official with Ohio State until Tuesday. The Buckeyes listed Grinch as the co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach. Grinch was hired by the Buckeyes in January as the 10th assistant on Urban Meyer’s staff. He spent the last three seasons as Washington State’s defensive coordinator. Grinch and new cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator Taver Johnson will meet with the media Wednesday.

Oversleep and miss a recent Wake Up Sloopy? No worries. We have all our past editions  here .



