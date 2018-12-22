Ohio State QB appears to warn Fields about transfer to Buckeyes

If Ohio State junior quarterback Dwayne Haskins declares for the NFL Draft, the frontrunner to be next season’s starter for the Buckeyes is Tate Martell.

Martell, a redshirt freshman, sent out a tweet this weekend which appears to be a warning for Justin Fields.

Fields, of course, is the UGA quarterback who has filed NCAA paperwork to explore his transfer options. Ohio State is rumored to a favorite to land Fields, if he decides to transfer from the Bulldogs.

word of advice:

———————

- don’t swing and miss



... especially not your second time — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) December 22, 2018

Even though Martell didn’t specify in the tweet that he was specifically referencing Fields, why do most think the tweet was directed at Fields? Because Martell “liked” two responsesthat asked if it had to do with Fields.

Per DawgNation’s Mike Griffith, UGA coach Kirby Smart has left the door open for Fields to stay with the team. Fields is practicing with the Bulldogs as they prepare for the Sugar Bowl, along with shopping himself to other programs.

“His information to us is he’s looking at his options, which is what you do,” Smart said. “From a recruiting perspective, it was challenging for us. Put yourself in the shoes of a kid trying to decide if you want to come to Georgia at quarterback.

“You don’t know if he’s going to be there or not and that makes it tough because you’re not sure. It’s like, he might be there, he might not be there.”