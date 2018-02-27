Nebraska recruiting: Breaking down more offers; Xavier Johnson receives honor

Stay updated with Nebraska Cornhuskers football recruiting in the latest edition of The Harvest, which posts at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Be sure to check out previous editions of The Harvest here.

Huskers offer 2 athletes, cornerback

On Monday, we broke down some recent defensive line offers by Nebraska. Those weren’t the only offers the Huskers have extended recently. Below, we break down some more prospects on the receiving end of offers. One is a top-tier cornerback, one is an athlete with tremendous upside, and the other is being recruited as a quarterback.

Let’s take a closer look at these prospects.

CB Marcus Banks, 4 stars, Houston Dekaney

Nebraska’s offer to Banks last Friday was just the beginning of a fine weekend for the cornerback. His performance at The Opening Houston earned him a trip to The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Ore., this summer. He was one of four prospects to achieve that honor during the weekend.

Banks is the No. 31 cornerback in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 355 overall prospect. Plenty of big-time programs are in on Banks, namely in-state programs Texas and Texas A&M. Despite an unofficial visit with the Aggies last weekend, the thinking is that the Longhorns are the favorites for Banks. Alabama also has made Banks a priority, with coach Nick Saban visiting him last month.

Banks holds 18 offers and had been rumored to make an early decision. With that date slightly pushed back, he’s still expected to take several official visits this spring. LSU, Oklahoma and Alabama are contenders to host him. A Big Ten team that could make a splash with Banks is Penn State.

Nebraska will have plenty of work to do to land Banks, who is 6-foot, a prototypical size for a cornerback in Nebraska’s defense. Cornerback will be a position of emphasis in the Huskers’ 2019 class, so expect Nebraska to have Banks high on the wish list while pursuing plenty of other targets.

ATH John Rhys Plumlee, 3 stars, Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove

Plumlee’s recruitment has taken off in the last month or so. Alabama and Auburn offered within 48 hours of each other earlier in February. About a week later, Georgia came knocking. Notre Dame offered on Feb. 18 and the Huskers threw their hat in the ring last Friday.

That was the start of a busy weekend for Plumlee, who attended a junior day at Alabama on Saturday. During his unofficial visit to Ole Miss on Sunday, the Rebels offered. It’s been quite the month for the No. 58 athlete in the class.

Plumlee, who is 6-foot, plays quarterback for his high school team and that’s where the Huskers are recruiting him. Nebraska definitely is looking for a quarterback and has a slew of priority of targets at the position. The fact that the Huskers offered Plumlee this early, though, signals there is serious interest on their part.

Nebraska has done well with prospects listed as athletes from the Southeast. Cam Taylor, a 3-star athlete in the 2018 class, signed with the Huskers and is expected to play cornerback, despite playing quarterback in high school. That doesn’t mean Plumlee will want to play another position at the next level, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

ATH Travion Brown, 3 stars, Temecula (Calif.) Linfield Christian

Brown is listed as an athlete, but is ranked as the No. 39 outside linebacker in the class. Area recruiter Troy Walters, Nebraska’s offensive coordinator, extended the offer to Brown, who holds nine offers.

Oregon, Utah, Washington State and Arizona are some of the other programs that have offered him. The 6-3, 200-pound prospect has potential as an edge rusher, which is a position the Huskers will covet in this recruiting class.

Honor for Nebraska basketball signee Xavier Johnson

One of Nebraska basketball’s two signees in the 2018 class received a major award over the weekend. Xavier Johnson, a 3-star combo guard from Arlington, Va. (Bishop O’Connell) earned Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.

Xavier Johnson of Bishop O'Connell has been named the 2017/2018 WCAC Boys Basketball Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/dYyHOHVWMn — ALL-MET ELITE (@all_metelite) February 25, 2018

His Bishop O’Connell team lost in the semifinals Sunday, despite Johnson’s 27-point effort, and finished in fourth place in the WCAC.

Johnson committed to Nebraska on Sept. 24 and signed his letter of intent on Nov. 8.

