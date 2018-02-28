Nebraska football mailbag: How different is winter conditioning this year?

Have Nebraska football questions? We’ve got answers. Join us every Wednesday for the Land of 10 Nebraska mailbag to talk all things Huskers. This week, we discuss Nebraska football’s winter conditioning this year versus previous years, the Huskers’ spring game, and more.

What does winter conditioning look like for the Huskers this year, compared to last year or even the end of the Pelini era? — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) February 27, 2018

There has been a lot of winter conditioning talk this year, partially because two players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis in late January. There was also “Squatgate,” which prompted the question as to whether former coach Mike Riley and his staff had the Nebraska football team even squatting. Some defended the work of the previous strength staff. Others did not. It was an interesting time.

What we have learned so far is that coach Scott Frost and head strength coach Zach Duval like to create a “war zone” during winter conditioning. Is it tougher than the previous staff’s winter workouts? Many believe so, and Duval has shared some of the successes he’s already seen. One of those success stories is East Mississippi Community College wide receiver transfer Mike Williams. According to Duval, Williams went from 160 pounds to 171 in just the first month of workouts.

It’s tricky to know exactly what the difference is between the two staffs until we see the results on the football field next fall. There was a lot of hype around former strength coach Mark Philipp and what he was doing right after coach Bo Pelini and his strength coach James Dobson were fired and Riley was hired. In fact, the storylines were nearly similar then as they are now about the changes being made, and there’s likely a reason for that.

“It’s not uncommon for players to laud the men they spent the most time with in the winter, spring and summer, when the regular assistant coaches are away,” Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald wrote at the time.

That’s the catch. For now, it appears Frost and Duval are doing their best to create the same war zone they had at Central Florida. If successful, it should pay off come next fall. After all, UCF was able to go undefeated during a season without a bye week to recover. Nebraska fans want to see that strength in Lincoln, too. Only time will tell.

With that said, legendary Nebraska strength and conditioning coach Boyd Epley told Adam Carriker that he has already seen a major difference. That includes returning to back squats versus Olympic lifting. Those little differences are why Epley believes fans will see a different product on the field come fall.

“There’s no comparison,” Epley said. “Zach Duval is bringing back ‘Husker Power’ and I think the fans are going to love the results.”

Also, what are you most geeked up for as spring looms large? — Michael Felder (@InTheBleachers) February 27, 2018

I’m really looking forward to the quarterback competition. I’m eager to see sophomore Patrick O’Brien, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia and freshman Adrian Martinez battle it out. There’s so much hype around this position, and I’m looking forward to seeing it play out. I’ve predicted that Gebbia will end up as the starter with Martinez redshirting, so we’ll see if I end up being right or completely wrong on this.

Have you heard about any other activities either pre or post spring game? — Tim Johnson (@timmytoreador) February 27, 2018

Not yet, but I imagine we’ll know more about Nebraska’s spring game and the activities surrounding it soon. That goes for the spring football practice schedule, too. We’re right on that cusp on the release of more information, but still just a little early to know too much.

However, what we do know is that the baseball and softball teams are on the road that weekend this year. In 2017, Nebraska fans were able to trade their spring game tickets for a free ticket to both games. That won’t be the case this year, simply due to scheduling.

Activities such as the The Drug Free Pledge for youth will still take place at halftime, though. I’d also expect the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team to be honored before the spring as well. As for other events, stay tuned.

How do you rate Nebraska among the four-win teams from last year? Asking for @edsbs — spencerwillems (@spencerwillems) February 27, 2018

I feel like I missed something on Twitter, but you’ve sent me down a path of looking at NCAA conference standings. I’m not sure what to do with that. Here are the other teams that also had 4 wins in 2017:

Syracuse

Cincinnati

Rutgers

Maryland

Massachussetts

BYU

Arkansas

Florida

Tennessee

Louisiana-Monroe

Idaho

South Alabama

Now that I see the list, I can understand why SB Nation’s Spencer Hall was probably discussing this. He’s a Florida fan (depending on the day, I should note). I’d say Nebraska, Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas would especially like not to be on this list going forward. I would rank those teams at the top of those that should improve beyond the 4-win mark going forward. Guess we’ll see.

How do you see last year playing out if we had beaten NIU. Eichorst doesn’t get fired that week. We beat northwestern and minn We finish 7-5. Would Riley still be here — steve dedrickson (@srdhusker) February 28, 2018

Ah, the “what if” game. I’m not sure exactly what have happened had Nebraska defeated Northern Illinois last September. It probably would have delayed some of the inevitable a bit, only because the bleeding wouldn’t have felt so bad at that point.

I did believe if former coach Mike Riley finished with 7 or 8 wins, he’d have remained head coach. I felt that way with both former athletic director Shawn Eichorst and current athletic director Bill Moos. When things started to go south fast though, Moos really didn’t have much of an option. Once it became apparent how much demand was building for favorite-son Frost, Riley didn’t have much chance of sticking around for another year.

It’s interesting to think about, though. Imagine if Riley had ended with 8 wins and been retained. Would Frost have ended up somewhere such as Florida?

What do you see as more likely: Nebrasketball makes the big dance this year, or Husker football finishes with 7+ wins? — Logan Skrabal (@LetsPlaySkrabal) February 27, 2018

I’d take Nebraska basketball making the NCAA Tournament. It’s not because I don’t believe the Nebraska football team can’t get to 7 or more wins in 2018, but it’s going to be an uphill battle to do so. There’s a reason Bleacher Report named Nebraska’s 2018 schedule as the toughest in the country.

I’ve said all along that if Frost and his staff can get Nebraska to 6 wins, that’s a victory. That would put Nebraska in a bowl game and get momentum moving in the right direction. If Frost and his staff surpass that? Even better.

With all that said, Nebraska basketball’s shot at the NCAA Tournament isn’t going to be easy either. A win in the Big Ten Tournament would help, so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens. My answer may change based on that.

What other aspect of life should we use a quadrant system to help us make important life decisions? — David McGee (@dpm917) February 27, 2018

Let’s just go all in and handle bowl game assignments with a quadrant system. Can you imagine the chaos?

Peanuts or Crackerjacks? — Whitney Weeks (@TheWeeksy) February 27, 2018

Give me Cracker Jack.