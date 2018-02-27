Michigan focusing on defensive backs; top safety Daxton Hill says he’ll visit in March

Stay updated as Michigan rises toward the top of the recruiting rankings! Don’t miss the coverage from Kevin Goheen, who brings two decades of experience as a sports writer to coverage of Michigan recruiting. Read his daily notebooks here at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and follow us on Twitter for the latest Wolverines recruiting news.

Wolverines cast nets for defensive backs

The latest round of offers coming from Michigan have a distinct focus on the secondary.

The Wolverines have offered at least 13 defensive backs this month, including six on Monday. Those went out to Daequan Hardy of Pittsburgh, Kyle Hamilton of Atlanta, Tyler Nubin of South Elgin, Ill., Roderick Heard of Farmington Hills, Mich., Adonis Otey of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Jalen Frazier of Cornelius, N.C. Hardy and Hamilton are listed as athletes in their recruiting profiles, but defensive back is a primary position for them with their high school teams.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Taw8yIIkzW — Adonis Otey 🤘 (@d1dizzle) February 27, 2018

Michigan offered 12 scholarships to defensive backs in January. While the majority of these offers have gone to prospects in the 2019 class, there have been a few offers to players in the 2020 and 2021 classes. Michigan offered 2020 prospect Josh Brown of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes early in February. That’s the same high school attended by 2018 signee Michael Barrett.

The Wolverines have signed 14 defensive backs in the last three recruiting cycles, including starting cornerbacks Lavert Hill and David Long, starting safety Josh Metellus and starting viper Khaleke Hudson.

The push for defensive backs will continue. Michigan is also starting to show interest in 2019 cornerback MJ Devonshire of Aliquippa, Pa. Devonshire trains along with Hardy at Evolve Athletics. He has offers from Ohio State, West Virginia and Maryland. Devonshire told Land of 10’s Ryan Donnelly that he’s recently begun talking with Wolverines assistant coach Michael Zordich.

“Michigan is a new school for me. They came to the school, had me follow them on Twitter, gave me their number, and are trying to get me to come up on campus sometime soon for a visit. I think I’d like to visit up there,” Devonshire said. “That’s a good program and they’ve got a good coach. Coach Zordich is the guy recruiting me from Michigan. He’s a real cool guy and we clicked right away.”

Top safety coming for Michigan junior day

Five-star safety Daxton Hill of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington is one of the nation’s top 30 players for the 2019 class, and he says he’ll attend Michigan’s junior day in March.

Heading To Michigan in March for Junior Day #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/pADIDU5ju1 — #DaxHill (@daxhill5) February 23, 2018

The junior day is scheduled for March 17.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hill is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the country, the top player in Oklahoma and the No. 27 prospect overall, according to the 247Sports composite. Michigan offered him last May, and it has picked up its recruitment of Hill with the addition of assistant coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was hired as tight ends coach in January. He played collegiately at Oklahoma.

Wolverines offer Louisiana athlete

Michigan has offered athlete Makiya Tongue of Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab. Tongue (6-2, 210) plays outside linebacker and wide receiver. Auburn, Clemson, Texas A&M and Indiana among the 20 schools that have offered Tongue so far.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the university of Michigan!! pic.twitter.com/wtdXoF60v5 — MT9 (@makiyatongue) February 26, 2018

