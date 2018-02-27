Michigan’s coaching staff almost complete with recent additions

During the week, Land of 10 reporters following the Wolverines answer questions on the minds of Michigan fans. Submit a question or suggest a topic by sending a tweet here to Rachel Lenzi. Check back Monday through Friday as we answer the Michigan Question of the Day. Go here to see our previous answers.

With Tim Drevno gone, Michigan is back down to nine assistants. Will they hire another assistant? — Jason Miller, via Facebook

It looks like Michigan has already made that move. If you looked closely at Ed Warinner’s Twitter bio Saturday night after he posted Michigan’s spring practice schedule, you might have noticed a change to his job status. His Twitter bio was updated to read, “Offensive Line Coach, University of Michigan.”

The update came a day after Tim Drevno’s reported resignation as Michigan’s offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. There has been no formal announcement of that, or of a promotion for Warinner.

This is the the most logical move for Michigan, not just the most convenient move. Warinner joined Michigan as a senior offensive analyst in January, after a season at Minnesota. But Warinner is most recognizable to college football fans for his recent work at Ohio State, where he was an assistant who coached the offensive line and was co-offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2016.

There’s been a bit of turnover on Michigan’s staff this offseason, but the Wolverines continue to make changes. Michigan added Sherrone Moore in January as its tight ends coach, Al Washington in January as a defensive assistant and Jim McElwain last week as its wide receivers coach.

Jim Harbaugh had high praise of Warinner on Feb. 7, when he met with the media to discuss Michigan’s 2018 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

“Ed Warinner has been fantastic,” Harbaugh said. “To a man, everybody that we’ve brought in, including our graduate assistants, just top-notch. I feel great about Ed. Didn’t know Ed before, but feel like we’re becoming best friends.

At the time, Michigan’s offense was going through — and may still be going through — what Harbaugh called a “self-scout period,” with coaching assignments to be determined. Harbaugh, however, noted that he wants the working relationship with Warinner to be a long-term commitment.

“I believe, as good a coach as he is, to plan on this being a long, trusting friendship between Ed Warinner and the Michigan football program,” Harbaugh said. “I have been very, very, very impressed with Ed.”

Read more answers to questions about the Michigan Wolverines here.

The post Michigan’s coaching staff almost complete with recent additions appeared first on Land of 10.