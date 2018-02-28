LSU mailbag: Bill Busch impact, Kenyon Green tidbits, DB haul for 2019

Welcome to SEC Country’s weekly mailbag, a question-and-answer forum between readers and LSU team and recruiting reporter Sam Spiegelman. In this edition, we touch on the defensive line rotation for 2018, new offers being dished out, pulling Kenyon Green back into the 2019 class, and the latest buzz surrounding LSU’s newest assistant coach.

What freshman DT will push to get heavily involved in the rotation? — Harold Woods⚜️ (@Hdillydilly) February 27, 2018

It’s going to be a difficult rotation to crack for any freshman, Harold.

Ed Alexander has been anxiously awaiting his turn as the starter at nose tackle and I’d expect a very big season from the junior. Alexander has split snaps with Greg Gilmore the last two seasons, but Alexander has arguably been the better option in the middle of LSU’s defensive line. That was made quite obvious after Alexander was injured in the loss to Mississippi State and when he was in and out of the lineup over the course of the season.

Consider Alexander as the starter, but expect redshirt freshman Tyler Shelvin to see plenty of action, too. Remember Shelvin, one of LSU’s highest-rated signees in the 2017 class, took an academic redshirt last season. He could practice with the team, but was ineligible on Saturdays. That should change this season as the mammoth-sized nose tackle should spell Alexander early and often.

Behind those two, it will be a toss-up between incoming freshmen Chasen Hines and Dominic Livingston. From a physical perspective, both are impressive. Livingston measures at 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds. Hines comes in at 6-2 and 335 pounds. So yeah, two more big bodies are on their way this summer.

I don’t expect much playing time right away for either Livingston or Hines. Remember that LSU has a veteran defensive tackle in Alexander, and Shelvin has practiced with the team for a full year, right behind him. Dave Aranda was comfortable using Gilmore and Alexander in a two-man rotation the last two seasons.

The battle for No. 3 on the depth chart will come down to how Livingston and Hines fare in fall camp. My gut says Livingston could see more reps in the summer because Hines is making the transition from offensive guard to nose tackle. That might not come as quickly as we’d expect. Nonetheless, 2018 will be a big developmental year for both incoming freshman tackles.

i see LSU handing out lots of offers but not much traction in commitments. Do you think this is in part to Lsu being more selective this year? Maybe last year they took too many guys early and missed out on guys late because of lack of spots? — Coach Lo (@_coachlo) February 27, 2018

No reason for concern here; this is customary in the whole scheme of things.

For now, the LSU coaching staff is dishing out offers all over the country. That includes prospects in the 2019 class as well as national elite guys in the 2020 and 2021 groups. Very rarely will LSU offer an out-of-state prospect in February and receive a commitment in return. That’s not how this process works.

That changes when LSU dishes out an offer to a Louisiana prospect. That’s where the booms occur.

Often, these are camp offers or attempts to lure out-of-state prospects onto campus for upcoming junior days, spring unofficial visits, or invitations to prospect camps in June. There are exceptions, but for the most part there is little reason to expect commitments after offering a prospect in South Florida or in California who has never visited Baton Rouge or is just getting in touch with a staff member.

Certainly, your point about being more selective is a theme in the 2019 recruiting class. The way the 2018 class played out drew plenty of criticism and rightfully so. Looking back, it makes you wonder about some of the signees in December, such as Anthony Cook or Jalen Green, when LSU landed only one defensive back in February.

Nonetheless, with 27 spots to fill in 2019 and six early commits on board, coach Ed Orgeron can be somewhat flexible in taking more early commitments. Elite targets such as Ishmael Sopsher, Derek Stingley Jr. and Noah Cain will always have spots reserved in the class. That list is about 13 or 14 spots deep, which gives this staff some wiggle room to accept commitments between junior day this weekend and prospect camps in June.

Given the wide range of elite targets in Louisiana, though, I do not expect that LSU will again sign 20 prospects in December. A double-digit early signing class is a safe assumption, but if this staff has learned anything from 2018, it will show with the wider range of options they leave on the table next February.

What kind of feedback have you gotten from the high school recruits on Lsu new safeties coach Bill Busch? How many dbs do u think we sign for 2019? — philip rose (@phil5060) February 27, 2018

So far, so good, Phil.

It’s still early. LSU will host a big junior day event Saturday (March 3), so there will be a much bigger reaction from the safety prospects in attendance after those visits.

However, I caught up with 4-star Fort Bend Bush (Texas) safety Jamal Morris in Houston last weekend, and he mentioned that first-year Tigers safeties coach Bill Busch has made a very quick first impression. Remember that Busch accepted the position on Orgeron’s staff on Feb. 8, the day after National Signing Day. About three weeks later, Morris is set to return to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit.

That alone speaks volumes about Busch’s recruiting prowess.

On to Part 2 of your question about how many defensive backs LSU could reel in for the 2019 class …

The biggest factor here is taking only one defensive back in 2018. That, of course, was 4-star Baton Rouge native Kelvin Joseph, a projected nickel safety who will shift to cornerback this fall. Also worth noting is that the Tigers could lose up to four defensive backs from this season’s squad. That group includes cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Greedy Williams and safeties Ed Paris Jr. and John Battle.

LSU needs to take at least three cornerbacks and could take as many as four. Maurice Hampton is an early commitment, but the press is still on for top targets such as Stingley, Marquez Beason, Chris Steele and Devin Bush, among others. It’s hard to imagine Corey Raymond turning away any of those guys if they want in.

Safety is less of a need in 2019. Joseph will play corner in 2018 and we’ll see if that sticks. He could shift back to safety when the depth chart is replenished. With talent-laden players such as Eric Monroe, JaCoby Stevens, Todd Harris and Cameron Lewis waiting for opportunities, one more safety in 2019 should suffice.

That leaves LSU with about five defensive backs to take in this 2019 class, most of whom should be projected corners.

What are your thoughts on Kenyon Green, former LSU commit? Does he come back to the Tigers? — Ed Tarver (@et52) February 28, 2018

LSU remains in a very good spot with Kenyon Green, the nation’s top-ranked tackle.

In fact, Ed, he was the subject of one of my recruiting notebooks this week. Green, a longtime LSU verbal, de-committed in December as other schools continued to press for a flip as he was making visits to other campuses across the country. He felt it was in his best interest not to be committed as he thoroughly examined all of his options.

At The Opening regional in Houston last weekend, the 5-star tackle gave a top three of Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Alabama, with Texas and LSU two that are pushing to be in that upper echelon. Green has made recent stops at Oklahoma and A&M. LSU could be next.

First-year Tigers offensive line coach James Cregg has made a strong first impression with Green. Green is high on Cregg’s NFL pedigree and the players he coached at the collegiate level, such as Tyron Smith.

Furthermore, sources at LSU believe that they’re in a very good position. Green is likely to make a return visit to campus at some point during the spring. He could make a decision soon after.

Texas A&M is the odds-on favorite for Green. He has a lot of ties to the hometown program and has visited quite a bit in recent months. However, if Cregg continues to develop a relationship with the 2019 Under Armour All-American and impresses him during his next stop to campus, Green could very well fall right back in LSU’s lap.

Looking at LSU roster: 81 on scholarship, 8 seniors, say 5 guys leave early for NFL again…Can they take 25 in '19 class? — Ryan Dewey (@t_ryandewey) February 28, 2018

LSU can take 27 players in the 2019 class. The team signed 23 in 2018, which means there are two additional scholarships available for this class.

The only way this changes is if LSU takes on two transfer players in the next few months. That would back-count toward the 2018 class — the same as a signee.

Any word on n Kris Fulton yet? — Jake Higginbotham (@Jakelsu622) February 28, 2018

Not yet. LSU is awaiting word, but there is no verdict just yet. Spring football practice gets underway March 11. It’s unclear whether the uncertainty about Kristian Fulton’s eligibility will factor into his ability to practice with the team.

How much of a chance do you believe LSU has to land a commitment from Kayvon Thibodeaux? — Nicholas McCluskey (@nickmccluskey10) February 28, 2018

It’s hard to see Kayvon Thibodeaux, the top-ranked prospect overall in this 2019 class, leaving California.

Recent offers from Clemson and Georgia are worth watching, I’m told, but consider LSU to be in that next group of schools. After all, the 5-star edge rusher made his way to Baton Rouge on his family’s own dime a year ago. That unofficial visit was a true eye opener and he continues to rave about it in subsequent interviews.

It’s worth noting that while he plays his high school ball in Los Angeles, his father is from the Acadiana region.

After his visit last year, Thibodeaux recapped the unique visit that the LSU staff put together for him. It included crawfish, taking in spring practice, and the entire coaching staff greeting him upon his arrival on campus.