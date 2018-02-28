LSU has so many gifted receivers, but spring will be about separating them

LSU will return to the football field for spring practice on March 11. In the meantime, SEC Country is preparing for those workouts by previewing each position group as it stands after National Signing Day. For Wednesday, we look at the wide receivers.

LSU wide receiver depth chart

Junior Jonathan Giles

Junior Stephen Sullivan

Junior Drake Davis

Junior Dee Anderson

Junior Derrick Dillon

Freshman Terrace Marshall Jr.

Freshman Ja’Marr Chase

Sophomore Justin Jefferson

Sophomore Racey McMath

Freshman Jaray Jenkins

Freshman Kenan Jones

Departure and arrivals

Departures: DJ Chark (graduation) and Russell Gage (graduation)

DJ Chark (graduation) and Russell Gage (graduation) Arrivals: Marshall

Marshall Soon to arrive: Chase, Jenkins, Jones

The guy

If there’s any receiver LSU fans have a right to be excited about in 2018, it’s Texas Tech transfer Jonathan Giles. Giles sat out the 2017 season in accordance with NCAA transfer rules, so he might be rusty. But the junior amassed 1,183 yards and 13 touchdowns in his last season at Texas Tech, numbers that would be comparatively unheard of in LSU’s recent offenses.

At 6-foot and 193 pounds, Giles doesn’t look like LSU’s prototypical, long and strong wide receiver. But he does look like a certain phenom. You know who else measured in at 6-feet and 193 pounds in college? Odell Beckham Jr.

Giles is going to be the receiver LSU uses in the intermediate game. He’s going to chunk 10-15 yards at a time, as opposed to the deep threats who go for a touchdown every route. And as a result of this, Giles should be able to accumulate catches at a high volume. In the last four seasons, no LSU receiver has caught more than 41 passes in a season. Giles caught 69 balls in his last season at Texas Tech, averaging 16.8 yards per reception.

There’s a reason Giles will wear LSU’s famed No. 7 jersey in 2018. He’s going to be the team’s chief playmaker. And depending on who is getting him the ball, he could be one of the best in the conference.

The jumble

Among LSU’s returning receivers, no player stands out. Between Sullivan, Anderson and Davis, LSU has three guys measuring 6-6, 6-6 and 6-4, respectively, who all thrive catching the deep ball and bodying up in the red zone.

Sullivan was the most productive in 2017, catching 11 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. Davis was the most electric, catching only 3 passes but spinning them for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. And Anderson was the streakiest, with 2 of his 3 catches and 35 of his 45 yards coming in the Citrus Bowl.

Whichever way you slice it, LSU probably doesn’t need three of the same wide receiver. These guys will give each other breathers and constantly rotate. But there aren’t many plays that call for three huge guys running straight down the field. These guys are matchup nightmares, but they might end up cancelling each other out.

The golden child

Of all the recruits LSU signed for the Class of 2018, none was more coveted than 5-star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. The No. 1 player in Louisiana, the Bossier City native enrolled in January and will participate in spring practices to the best of his abilities after a leg injury sidelined him for most of his senior high school season.

Still, looking at what he was able to achieve as a junior in high school makes you understand why he was one of the top receiver prospects in the country. Marshall caught 55 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016, on his way to earning Under Armour All-America honors and being named the Shreveport Times’ Male Athlete of the Year.

If Marshall can replicate his success from high school in college, he’ll be regarded as one of the greats. It’s yet to be seen how he’ll recover from his injury, so that’ll be something to watch this spring. But if he’s healthy, he’ll be competing along with Giles for No. 1 status in this receiving group.

The dark horse

This might be more telling of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s offensive scheme than anything else, but LSU’s most productive freshman wide receiver in 2017 never caught a pass.

That said, don’t count out rising sophomore Justin Jefferson. With Chark and Gage moving on to the NFL, Jefferson and Dillon are the only returning jet sweep kings from the Canada offense. And while Dillon found his niche as a third-down pass catcher, bringing in 9 of his 14 receptions on third down, we don’t know what Jefferson’s niche is yet.

Will the offense employ some sort of receiver-as-a-running-back gimmick? If so, Jefferson might be the guy. If not, it’ll be interesting to see what Jefferson’s role on this team can be. At 6-2 and 185 pounds, Jefferson is lankier than anyone else in the position group. Where does that leave him? It’ll be fascinating to see this spring.

The stat

1 of 2 and a fumble

Of the 14 passes quarterback Myles Brennan completed in 2017, only one of them went to a returning wide receiver. And that play, a 2-yard pass to Dillon in LSU’s loss against Troy, ended up being fumbled.

Brennan has completions to players such as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, fullback Tory Carter and tight end Foster Moreau. But you have to question his chemistry with the starting receivers. You’d imagine Brennan threw with Giles and Jefferson on scout team last season. But the way he develops chemistry with the rest of the group might be the biggest key to his chances of winning the starting quarterback job.

The prediction

Giles is going to be one of LSU’s starting wide receivers. If he’s healthy, Marshall will be another. In situations where Giles and Marshall are working as the sideline receivers, Dillon should be the slot option.