How often has Auburn football played true freshmen under Gus Malzahn?

AUBURN, Ala. — Instant impact true freshmen make up one of the most popular storylines each year during preseason practices. For Auburn football, that’ll continue Thursday with the start of spring camp.

Auburn has seven true freshmen early enrollees, and several of them have good chances to contribute right away. When the rest of the class joins over the summer, another round of speculation will start with the players fresh out of high school.

But how many freshmen can fans expect to see take the field for the Tigers in 2018? We can make a solid guess at the “who.” Still, the “how many” is an even bigger question mark.

Before the Tigers open camp Thursday, let’s take a look back at the five freshman classes Gus Malzahn has signed at Auburn — no transfers, no JUCO signees — and spot trends in this staff’s willingness to turn the kids loose.

2013 freshman class

NAME STAR POS. PLAY? EE? GAMES STARTS Montravius Adams 5* DT Yes No 13 0 Carl Lawson 5* DE Yes No 14 0 Elijah Daniel 4* DE Yes No 14 0 Tony Stevens 4* WR Yes No 10 0 Jeremy Johnson 4* QB Yes No 6 1 Rudy Ford 4* DB/RB Yes No 14 0 Cameron Toney 3* LB No No 0 0 Deon Mix 3* OG No No 0 0 Peyton Barber 3* RB No No 0 0 Dominic Walker 3* WR No No 0 0 Kamryn Melton 3* DB Yes No 3 0 Mackenro Alexander 3* DB Yes No 8 0 Khari Harding 3* DB Yes No 3 0 Marcus Davis 3* WR Yes No 14 2 Daniel Carlson 3* K No No 0 0 Jimmy Hutchinson 3* P No No 0 0 10 0 93 3

TOTAL: 10 of 16 (62.5 percent) true freshmen played

Malzahn needed instant impact in his first class, and he got it. All six of Auburn’s blue-chip signees played, most notably the defensive line trio of Adams, Lawson and Daniel. But it was Davis, the Tigers’ lowest-rated non-special teams pickup out of high school, who cracked the starting lineup multiple times. Davis had some clutch catches as a freshman en route to a productive career.

2014 freshman class

NAME STAR POS. PLAY? EE? GAMES STARTS Roc Thomas 5* RB Yes No 11 2 Tre’ Williams 5* LB Yes No 13 1 Braden Smith 4* OG Yes No 12 1 Nick Ruffin 4* DB Yes No 11 0 Justin Thornton 4* DE No No 0 0 Kalvaraz Bessent 4* DB No No 0 0 Stephen Roberts 4* DB Yes No 11 0 Sean White 4* QB Yes No 1 0 Dontavius Russell 4* DT No No 0 0 Andrew Williams 4* DT No No 0 0 Stanton Truitt 4* ATH Yes Yes 3 0 Kamryn Pettway 3* RB Yes No 1 0 Jakell Mitchell 3* TE Yes No 13 0 Deshaun Davis 3* LB No No 0 0 Myron Burton 3* WR No No 0 0 Chris Laye 3* TE No Yes 0 0 Raashed Kennion 3* DE Yes No 4 0 Markell Boston 3* DB No No 0 0 Ike Powell 2* LS Yes No 4 0 11 2 84 4

TOTAL: 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) true freshmen played

The Tigers signed two 5-stars in the class of 2014, and they both played immediately, and even saw starts as freshmen. Auburn could afford to redshirt more after an SEC title-winning season, but it still had some reserve and special teams players from this class. Smith was a jewel in terms of recruiting. To date, he is the only Auburn offensive line signee to play as a true freshman under Malzahn.

2015 freshman class

NAME STAR POS. PLAY? EE? GAMES STARTS Byron Cowart 5* DE Yes No 13 0 Kerryon Johnson 4* RB Yes No 13 1 Prince Tega Wanogho 4* DE No No 0 0 Jeff Holland 4* LB Yes No 13 0 Darius Slayton 4* WR No No 0 0 Jordan Colbert 4* DB No No 0 0 Darrell Williams 4* LB Yes No 9 0 Ryan Davis 4* WR Yes No 8 0 Richard McBryde 4* LB No No 0 0 Marquel Harrell 4* OG No No 0 0 Tyler Carr 4* OG No Yes 0 0 Kaleb Kim 4* C No No 0 0 Montavious Atkinson 4* LB Yes No 10 0 Tim Irvin 4* DB Yes Yes 10 1 Javaris Davis 4* DB/RB No No 0 0 Chandler Cox 4* FB Yes Yes 13 10 Carlton Davis 4* DB Yes No 13 9 Tyler Queen 3* QB No Yes 0 0 Bailey Sharp 3* OT No Yes 0 0 Jauntavius Johnson 3* DT No No 0 0 Jalen Harris 3* TE Yes No 12 0 Mike Horton 3* OT No No 0 0 Jeremiah Dinson 3* DB Yes No 9 1 Ian Shannon 3* P No No 0 0 11 5 123 22

TOTAL: 11 of 24 (45.8 percent) true freshmen played

This was a massive class for Auburn, so the percentage looks a little off-kilter. But the same amount of freshmen played in 2014 and 2015. Cox and Carlton Davis became the first regular starters as a true freshman under Malzahn. While Cowart never turned into a star, players such as Johnson, Holland, Slayton, Cox, Davis and Dinson laid the foundation for their successful careers as freshmen in a rocky 2015 season.

2016 freshman class

NAME STAR POS. PLAY? EE? GAMES STARTS Derrick Brown 5* DT Yes No 13 0 Marlon Davidson 4* DE Yes Yes 13 13 Nate Craig-Myers 4* WR Yes No 11 1 Antwuan Jackson Jr. 4* DT No Yes 0 0 Kyle Davis 4* WR Yes Yes 13 1 Eli Stove 4* WR Yes No 12 6 Prince Sammons 4* OT No No 0 0 Woody Barrett 4* QB No No 0 0 Landon Rice 4* TE No Yes 0 0 John Broussard Jr. 4* DB Yes Yes 8 0 Kam Martin 4* RB Yes No 10 0 Nick Coe 4* DE No No 0 0 Brodarious Hamm 3* LB No No 0 0 Marlon Character Jr. 3* DB No No 0 0 Tre Threat 3* LB Yes Yes 13 0 Jayvaughn Myers 3* DB No No 0 0 Stephen Davis Jr. 3* ATH No No 0 0 Malik Miller 3* RB Yes Yes 3 0 Marquis McClain 3* WR No No 0 0 Tashawn Manning 3* DT No Yes 0 0 Daniel Thomas 3* DB Yes No 11 1 10 8 107 22

TOTAL: 10 of 21 (47.6 percent) true freshmen played

Auburn picked up plenty of impact players in the top half of its class, led by Davidson. Brown, Craig-Myers and Kyle Davis became key pieces of their respective rotations, and Stove was a breakout first-team star in the back half of the campaign. Thomas — the lowest-rated player — made an impact with 2 interceptions in the Iron Bowl and a start in the Sugar Bowl.

2017 freshman class

NAME STAR POS. PLAY? EE? GAMES STARTS Calvin Ashley 5* OT No No 0 0 T.D. Moultry 4* LB Yes No 13 0 Nick Brahms 4* OG No Yes 0 0 Devan Barrett 4* RB Yes No 14 0 Austin Troxell 4* OT No No 0 0 Big Kat Bryant 4* DE Yes No 13 0 Malcolm Askew 4* DB No Yes 0 0 Noah Igbinoghene 4* WR Yes No 14 0 K.J. Britt 4* LB Yes Yes 14 0 Malik Willis 3* QB Yes Yes 7 0 Chandler Wooten 3* LB Yes Yes 8 0 Tyrone Truesdell 3* DT Yes No 9 0 JaTarvious Whitlow 3* ATH No No 0 0 Alec Jackson 3* DT No No 0 0 Jordyn Peters 3* DB Yes No 14 0 Traivon Leonard 3* DB Yes No 7 0 Anders Carlson 3* K No No 0 0 John Samuel Shenker 3* TE No No 0 0 10 5 113 0

TOTAL: 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) true freshmen played

Auburn bucked its normal trend in 2017 when it redshirted Ashley behind a veteran-laden offensive line. With a lot of experience across the depth chart, Auburn didn’t need its true freshmen to start right away. Instead, the Tigers carved out good roles for Moultry, Barrett, Bryant, Igbinoghene, Britt and Peters, who all played double-digit games in 2017. Willis, Wooten, Truesdell and Leonard made their marks, as well.

FINAL TOTAL: 52 OF 98 (53.1 percent) played

Auburn has played double-digit true freshmen in each of its five seasons under Malzahn. On average, over half of the class sees the field in its first year. Expect the same out of the Tigers in 2018, as they’ll need immediate depth help in a couple of areas and new blood on special teams.

Certain positions are easier to make instant impacts han others. Here’s a breakdown of first-year players by position:

BY POSITION

QB: 3 of 5 played as true freshmen

3 of 5 played as true freshmen RB: 6 of 7 Rudy Ford and Javaris Davis counting toward DB

6 of 7 WR: 7 of 11

7 of 11 FB/TE: 3 of 6

3 of 6 OL: 1 of 11 Prince Tega Wanogho counting toward DL

1 of 11 DL: 9 of 18 Jeff Holland and T.D. Moultry counting toward LB

9 of 18 LB: 8 of 12

8 of 12 DB: 13 0f 20

13 0f 20 ATH: 1 of 3

1 of 3 ST: 1 of 5

The Tigers haven’t been shy about playing running backs, receivers, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs in their first seasons. Judging by the strengths of Auburn’s 2018 class, it won’t be a surprise to see the true freshmen contributors come from those same spots.

Offensive linemen almost always get a redshirt in their first year, with Smith being the notable exception. Specialists and players that don’t seem to have a defined position out of high school haven’t made much of an impact as freshmen under Malzahn. That should change, though, with Australian punter Arryn Siposs this season.

Finally, let’s take a look at when a player enrolls and their star power play into getting on the field early.

EARLY ENROLLEES AND STAR BREAKDOWN

EARLY ENROLLEES: 11 of 20 played as true freshmen

11 of 20 played as true freshmen 5-STARS: 6 of 7 played

6 of 7 played 4-STARS: 28 of 48 played

28 of 48 played 3-STARS: 17 of 42 played

17 of 42 played 2-STARS: 1 of 1 played

It’s not a guarantee, but enrolling early gives players a good chance to contribute right away. The extra practice time is valuable, and players such as Davidson and Cox have turned those opportunities into starting roles.