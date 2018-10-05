Georgia Tech-Louisville: TV, online, radio information

After a recovery game against Bowling Green of the Mid-American Conference on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech jumps back into the ACC fray with a Friday night road game against Louisville.

The Yellow Jackets (2-3, 0-2 ACC) defeated Bowling Green 63-17 to end a three-game losing streak. The Jackets are 0-3 this season against teams from Power 5 conferences.

Tech will reach the midpoint in the season with tonight’s game. The Cardinals (2-3, 0-2) are the first of six consecutive ACC games before the season finale against rival Georgia.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Date: Friday, Oct. 5

Location: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Clay Matvick is handling play-by-play. Dan Orlovsky is the analyst, and Paul Carcaterra is the sideline reporter.

Streaming: The game is available online at WatchESPN.com.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on Sports X 1230/106.3. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio Channel 119/193.

Here are five other things you may want to know:

» This game will be the first between Tech and Louisville and is the first time in 30 years that Tech will face an ACC opponent for the first time. On Oct. 8, 1988, the Jackets lost to Maryland in their first game against the Terrapins.

» Louisville is coached by former Falcons coach Bobby Petrino, who left in 2007 after 13 games of his only season with the team amid the turmoil associated with quarterback Michael Vick’s federal dogfighting charges.

» Since the hire of coach Paul Johnson, Tech has won 14 of 15 games against ACC Atlantic Division opponents other than Clemson. Tech plays the other five Atlantic schools in a rotation, while Clemson is an annual opponent.

» Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass played at Carver High School in Columbus. This season, Pass is 62-of-120 passing for 760 yards. He has thrown four touchdown passes and had seven passes intercepted. Last season, Louisville’s quarterback was Lamar Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2016.

» Tech is playing a Friday night game for the second time in roughly 50 years. The Jackets lost to Georgia 48-10 on Nov. 25, 1994 and to Miami 49-7 on Nov. 10, 1967.