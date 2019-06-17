Georgia Southern football coaches get raises

Every coach involved with Georgia Southern University’s 10-3 season in 2018 received sizable raises for 2019. The amount boosts their overall payroll from $1,855,000 to $2,133,000 for 2019.

Salary numbers for Georgia Southern football head coach Chad Lunsford and every assistant on his staff were obtained by the Savannah Morning News through Georgia Open Records requests to Georgia Southern University. The pay raises differ by position and title with some positions receiving pay-percentage increases up to 40 percent.

Newly hired wide receivers coach Lamar Owens will be paid $95,000 in year one under Lunsford. Combined, the nine returning on-field coaches received raises this spring amounting to $123,000 bringing their combined base salary for the upcoming season to $1,258,000.

Adding in Owens’ pay makes for an assistant coach (10 coaches) payroll of $1,353,000 in 2019.

Lunsford is entering his second full season as head coach after taking over for Tyson Summers in October of the 2017 season.

Lunsford’s offseason raise — from a $650,000 annual base salary in 2018 to $680,000 for 2019 — was generally expected after the immediate success. Last year, GS won over rivals Appalachian State and Georgia State in the same season for the first time since 2014.

His two coordinators, Bob DeBesse (offensive) and Scot Sloan (defensive), also received raises of $23,000 each bringing their 2019 compensation to a base of $273,000 each.

“We are excited about the direction our program is going, but the work is not done,” Lunsford said through email Saturday. "Part of the blueprint for success is keeping continuity within the coaching staff and the ability to lock our coaches in and keep them around is a pivotal part of that plan.

“I’m very thankful for the efforts of (Director of Athletics) Tom Kleinlein, (Deputy Athletic Director) Lisa Sweany and the administration, as well as the Athletic Foundation and University administration for their commitment to our coaches.”

Kleinlein confirmed the raises were a result of the winning. Thanks to the Coaches Continuity Fund (CCF), a privately funded subset of the athletic foundation, Kleinlein says the football program is able to send a loud message to its current coaches and any coaches who should be hired in the future.

“We want to get our football program to the highest level we can get, in terms of salaries,” said Kleinlein on a Monday phone call. “Particularly when we have a football staff that does the job that they did — and that goes for any of our coaches not just football — when they perform at a high level, we try to reward them with an increase in compensation.

“That’s one of the reasons we started (the CCF). We’ve just realized that success is so hard to achieve in college sports that, when you do (have success), you want to retain good coaches.”

In its second year of existence, the CCF accepts privately made donations which can be given by fans, alumni, boosters and anyone interested in helping the athletic programs at Georgia Southern.

Kleinlein guessed that at least $200,000 has been used for the payment of football coaches and support staffers — strength and conditioning, trainers, analysts, graduate assistants, academic advisers etc. — since its inception.

Inside linebackers coach Travis Cunningham and newly assigned associate head coach Chris Foster received 20 percent raises, the highest of the on-field staffers. Both Foster and Cunningham's salary will move from $100,000 in 2018 to $120,000 in 2019. Foster’s raise came with the new title, says Kleinlein.

Cunningham’s boost is an effort to bring his salary up to those of other ILB coaches around the Sun Belt Conference. The same can be said of the nearly 43-percent raise given to football strength and conditioning coach Matt Greenhalgh.

Greenhalgh made $70,000 in 2018, the ninth most in the SBC according to USA Today. After receiving a $30,000 raise for a 2019 base salary of $100,000, Greenhalgh moves to seventh in the conference (for 2018 provided salary numbers).

“We’re trying to get them in line with similar institutions within the conference and on the national level, too,” Kleinlein said. “For me, it says a lot to our coaches — if they’ve been doing everything right — that as they are going through a season while meeting expectations or even exceeding expectations, that we make the efforts to go ahead and retain them.

“And how do we retain them? It’s through salaries.”

Lunsford’s team will begin its 2019 season at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at LSU. The Eagles will report for fall camp Aug. 1 and conduct their first practice on Aug. 2.

“Our plan,” Lunsford said. “Is to continue with our blue-collar mentality as we work to go from good to great, both on the field and in our student-athletes’ lives.”

