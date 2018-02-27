Our Products
Georgia football podcast: Alabama trolls UGA on Twitter

0

  • Brandon Adams
    • DawgNation
7:02 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 Sports
Sports

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the cast of DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss UGA coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC. On episode No. 651 (Feb. 27, 2018) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about one of UGA’s rivals trolling the Dawgs on Twitter.

Beginning of the show: A Twitter account connected to Alabama had some fun at Georgia’s expense  on Monday . I’ll explain why on today’s show and discuss why moments like this are also potential motivation for UGA as it attempts to repeat as SEC champion in 2018 and return to the College Football Playoff.

10-minute mark: 5-star defensive end — and UGA commit — Nolan Smith visited Alabama this past weekend and told SEC Country what he likes about the Crimson Tide. I’ll explain why Bulldogs fans have little to worry about with Smith’s commitment.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include:

  • How firm is Nolan Smith’s commitment to Georgia?
  • UGA commits Haselwood, Perry and Griffin visit Florida
  • Georgia recruiting 4-star OT from Alabama
  • 4-star RB Noah Cain visited UGA, where does RB situation stand at UGA?
  • Impressed with Kearis Jackson’s workout?

35-minute mark: I look at some other SEC headlines, including Nick Saban reportedly considering hiring Butch Jones, Alabama making so staff changes, Bruce Pearl with a humorous response to taunts, and is Ed Orgeron on the SEC’s hottest seat?

For the Monday (Feb. 26) show, click here.

For the video version of the Tuesday show, click here.

For older episodes of the podcast, click  here.

The post Georgia football podcast: Alabama trolls UGA on Twitter appeared first on DawgNation.

