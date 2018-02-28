Florida visit exceeds expectations for defensive back Tyler Scott

Join us here on SEC Country for a daily recap of the latest Florida recruiting news, tales from the trail and perspective on what it all means for the Gators.

DB Tyler Scott will return to Florida

The Gators hosted several 4-star prospects on campus last weekend at a junior day event, including defensive back Tyler Scott.

The top-250 recruit from University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) had been to Florida before, but Saturday was his first visit as a recruit.

“It did exceed my expectations,” Scott said. “I was really impressed with everything they did. It felt like home. That’s what it felt like. It was amazing. It was really, really good.

“Meeting all the new coaches was the highlight. I really like them. They’re going to do great here. There’s a lot of excitement and I can’t wait to see what they do this upcoming season.”

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Scott is ranked the nation’s No. 16 safety and No. 241 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite. However, he could play another spot for the Gators.

“They like my versatility,” Scott said of the Florida coaches. “I can play any position out there, DB-wise. That’s what they really pinpointed on. They want to try me at nickel. That’s what they talked to me about.

“I’m really excited about it. Any position is fine with me. As long as I’m on the field playing.”

The Gators have yet to offer Scott, but he has been in contact with Florida safeties coach Ron English and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales. Scott said the staff wants to evaluate him in camp so they can settle on his best position.

He plans to return to Florida and hopes to earn another offer from Gators coach Dan Mullen. Scott received a scholarship offer from Mullen in June 2016 when the coach was at Mississippi State.

In addition to Florida, Scott said he’s looking at Auburn, Miami and Pitt.

“I don’t have any current leaders right now,” he said. “I’m going to look into that after spring. In the summer, I’ll start narrowing it down. I just want a school that feels like home and a chance to play early, like a legitimate one. And, of course, academics.”

News & notes

Mark your calendars for our 2018 Gator Football Camps! pic.twitter.com/bdZhajXO7Q — Sal Sunseri (@coachsunseri) February 27, 2018

