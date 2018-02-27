Florida coach Dan Mullen speaking to fans around the state this week

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning, Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Dan Mullen kicks off a busy week in Jacksonville

Florida football coach Dan Mullen is on the road this week, bringing his energy and his vision for Gators football to fans in several key cities for the program.

Mullen kicked off the mini speaking tour in Jacksonville on Monday night, and he’ll make stops in Tampa on Tuesday evening and Orlando on Wednesday.

“I’m going to expect on April 14 every one of these people to be showing up in The Swamp supporting us [for the spring game],” Mullen said. “So I’m going to make sure I’m going to get out and thank them for all the support they always give us. It’s great for me to get out, they get to come see me, we come visit them. We’re always asking people, ‘We need you to come support the team. We need you in Gainesville. We need you to come support us.’ I want to make sure we come out and we personally thank them for all the support they give us.”

Mullen met with reporters for almost 20 minutes prior to speaking to several hundred fans for more than an hour Monday at EverBank Field.

Among the topics from both sessions was the Gators’ ongoing offseason strength and conditioning program, which Mullen pledged would be unlike anything the players had experienced before.

He shared an anecdotes Monday to reinforce that point while praising strength coach Nick Savage for his work so far.

“I think it’s been shocking for them, the offseason program,” Mullen said. “I had one guy the other day after one of our workouts, their St. Valentines Day workout, and he’s like, ‘Coach, you guys are sick, you guys are like really demented how you come up with these things.’ He’s saying it as he can barely walk.”

Read more about Mullen’s thoughts on the way the Gators have embraced the demands of the offseason workouts and watch video of Mullen’s session with the media.

Mullen also talked about sophomore running back Malik Davis, who is rehabbing from a season-ending serious knee injury. He suggested that Davis has a chance to play in 2018, but he won’t even start evaluating that possibility until August.

Mullen was asked by both the media and fans about sophomore Kadarius Toney. Some fans want to see the electric playmaker get more work at quarterback, but Mullen said he wants him focusing on his development as a wide receiver.

In other Florida football news …

Recruiting roundup

Jaden Davis, a 4-star Class of 2019 cornerback from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., came away with a strong impression from his experience at Florida’s junior day over the weekend. “This was my first time being up here with the new staff. … It’s just a new vibe,” he said. “Coach Mullen is a cool guy and tries to relate more to the players. Coach [Charlton] Warren, I love his vibe.” Davis is ranked the No. 19 CB in his class by the 247Sports composite.

SEC Country’s Zach Abolverdi looks at Florida’s quarterback targets in the Class of 2019.

Abolverdi also has more on 3-star linebacker Jammal Abrams’ commitment to Florida. Abrams, from Birmingham, Ala., is the first Class of 2019 recruit to commit to Mullen and the new coaching staff.

The latest edition of the Chomp Chat podcast reflects back on the Gators’ junior day.

On the court

Coming off its momentous win over then-No. 12 Auburn, the Florida men’s basketball team will look to build on the much-needed victory in its final regular-season road game, Tuesday night at Alabama (7 p.m. on ESPN). The Gators come in 18-11, 9-7 in the SEC. Alabama (17-12, 8-8) won the first meeting, 68-50 in Gainesville back on Feb. 3.

The latest ESPN bracketology projections have the Gators as a No. 6 seed opening the NCAA tournament in Dallas. CBSSports.com has Florida as a No. 10 seed.

Florida coach Mike White was asked about the current scandal throughout college basketball, which includes some SEC teams but not the Gators: “I hate it. Everyone’s pissed at me because I have no comments on any of your questions today, but I’m going to give you another one there. I just don’t … we’re not involved. I can’t control any of it. I’m not going to worry about it. It has nothing to do with our preparation for Alabama. We’ll leave that in the hands of the folks with the SEC, the other institutions. I guess tough time in that regard for college basketball. We’re getting ready for Alabama.”

On the diamond

After its 7-1 start, the Florida baseball team remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball and Baseball America national polls. The Gators start the week with a home-and-home series against North Florida, traveling to Jacksonville on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. before hosting on Wednesday at 6.

What they’re saying on Twitter

Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner Jr. feeding off his perception of doubters and critics:

Ima Make Y’all Regret Every Word❗️ pic.twitter.com/PGmBZObgi2 — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) February 27, 2018

Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter on the Gators’ offseason workouts:

Lost 5% body fat in 6 weeks☑️ no 🧢 we workin!!!! — Zachary L Carter (@_ZachAttacks) February 27, 2018

Quarterback Jake Allen posted that he had surgery of some sort. Mullen declined to provide any injury updates for his team when asked Monday night:

Surgery went well, going to beat @Ldelrio12 recovery of 9 days. — Jake Allen (@JakeAllen_14) February 26, 2018

Mullen continues to push for a packed house for Florida’s spring game in April:

“We’re selling tickets for the spring game for zero dollars and zero cents. Bring a neighbor who has never been there before.” — Mullen on #Gators — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) February 26, 2018

