Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
52 5
11
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Florida coach Dan Mullen speaking to fans around the state this week

0

Florida coach Dan Mullen speaking to fans around the state this week

  • Ryan Young
    • SEC Country
1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 Sports
Sports
Florida-Florida football-Florida Gators-Dan Mullen-strength program-NIck Savage

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning, Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Dan Mullen kicks off a busy week in Jacksonville

Florida football coach Dan Mullen is on the road this week, bringing his energy and his vision for Gators football to fans in several key cities for the program.

Mullen kicked off the mini speaking tour in Jacksonville on Monday night, and he’ll make stops in Tampa on Tuesday evening and Orlando on Wednesday.

“I’m going to expect on April 14 every one of these people to be showing up in The Swamp supporting us [for the spring game],” Mullen said. “So I’m going to make sure I’m going to get out and thank them for all the support they always give us. It’s great for me to get out, they get to come see me, we come visit them. We’re always asking people, ‘We need you to come support the team. We need you in Gainesville. We need you to come support us.’ I want to make sure we come out and we personally thank them for all the support they give us.”

Mullen met with reporters for almost 20 minutes prior to speaking to several hundred fans for more than an hour Monday at EverBank Field.

Among the topics from both sessions was the Gators’ ongoing offseason strength and conditioning program, which Mullen pledged would be unlike anything the players had experienced before.

He shared an anecdotes Monday to reinforce that point while praising strength coach Nick Savage for his work so far.

“I think it’s been shocking for them, the offseason program,” Mullen said. “I had one guy the other day after one of our workouts, their St. Valentines Day workout, and he’s like, ‘Coach, you guys are sick, you guys are like really demented how you come up with these things.’ He’s saying it as he can barely walk.”

  • Read more about Mullen’s thoughts on the way the Gators have embraced the demands of the offseason workouts and watch video of Mullen’s session with the media.
  • Mullen also talked about sophomore running back Malik Davis, who is rehabbing from a season-ending serious knee injury. He suggested that Davis has a chance to play in 2018, but he won’t even start evaluating that possibility until August.
  • Mullen was asked by both the media and fans about sophomore Kadarius Toney. Some fans want to see the electric playmaker get more work at quarterback, but Mullen said he wants him focusing on his development as a wide receiver.

MORE: Click here to sign up for the Good Morning, Gators newsletter!

In other Florida football news …

Recruiting roundup

On the court

  • Coming off its momentous win over then-No. 12 Auburn, the Florida men’s basketball team will look to build on the much-needed victory in its final regular-season road game, Tuesday night at Alabama (7 p.m. on ESPN). The Gators come in 18-11, 9-7 in the SEC. Alabama (17-12, 8-8) won the first meeting, 68-50 in Gainesville back on Feb. 3.
  • The latest ESPN bracketology projections have the Gators as a No. 6 seed opening the NCAA tournament in Dallas. CBSSports.com has Florida as a No. 10 seed.
  • Florida coach Mike White was asked about the current scandal throughout college basketball, which includes some SEC teams but not the Gators: “I hate it. Everyone’s pissed at me because I have no comments on any of your questions today, but I’m going to give you another one there. I just don’t … we’re not involved. I can’t control any of it. I’m not going to worry about it. It has nothing to do with our preparation for Alabama. We’ll leave that in the hands of the folks with the SEC, the other institutions. I guess tough time in that regard for college basketball. We’re getting ready for Alabama.”

On the diamond

  • After its 7-1 start, the Florida baseball team remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball and Baseball America national polls. The Gators start the week with a home-and-home series against North Florida, traveling to Jacksonville on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. before hosting on Wednesday at 6.

What they’re saying on Twitter

  • Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner Jr. feeding off his perception of doubters and critics:

  • Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter on the Gators’ offseason workouts:

  • Quarterback Jake Allen posted that he had surgery of some sort. Mullen declined to provide any injury updates for his team when asked Monday night:

  • Mullen continues to push for a packed house for Florida’s spring game in April:

Miss a previous edition of Good Morning, Gators? Get caught up here.

The post Florida coach Dan Mullen speaking to fans around the state this week appeared first on SEC Country.

View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

52
30303
11

Most Read

  1. Operation Slumber Party: 5 arrested in child sex sting in Georgia
  2. Atlanta begins another college football tradition
  3. Judge grants bond to Gwinnett man accused of rape, kidnapping

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
Sports
VIDEO: Watch Miami hit a buzzer beater from the logo to beat UNC
News
Lawrenceville to buy property at East Crogan and Jackson streets
News
Marjory Stoneman Douglas students return to class after school shooting: Live updates
News
Clayton County Water Authority opens fishing season on March 1
In the 45th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we discuss the need to add some power to the “Falcons Offense” as coach Dan Quinn called it on local radio this week. He didn’t like it being called “Kyle Shanahan’s” offense.
Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles: The Falcons’ offense needs some power  
News
Atlanta homeless receive flu vaccinations from Fulton Board of Health