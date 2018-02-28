Elite cornerback Erick Young nearly committed to LSU

Welcome to SEC Country’s daily Eye on the Tigers, a rundown of everything happening in LSU Tigers recruiting , with Sam Spiegelman. Today we discuss 4-star Texas cornerback Erick Young, who admittedly has toyed with the idea of committing to LSU. Texas A&M and Oklahoma have since made stronger pushes, but the 2019 All-American is still strongly considering the Tigers.

Erick Young considered committing to LSU

KATY, Texas — There are no shortage of “ifs” as it pertains to not only LSU’s 2018 defensive backs board, but the 2019 haul as well.

The Tigers lost out on 5-star cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. to rival Alabama on Signing Day. They also lost some steam with 4-star cornerback Erick Young, a top-100 prospect and top-10 cornerback in the 2019 class.

Young, who released a top 10 featuring LSU last week, was strongly leaning toward playing his college football in Baton Rouge if not for some recent hiccups in communication.

“They made me feel like a priority,” Young told SEC Country at Nike’s The Opening regional in Houston last weekend. “Then they turned to the 2018 defensive backs. They didn’t get Surtain, so they’re trying to get me now. If they [had] been on me, I probably would’ve been there now. I ain’t going to lie.

“They’re still in the mix, but not how it was at first,” he added, admitting he could envision himself at LSU. “When I first went up there, I loved how the coaches were talking to me at first. Then, you know, things change. My mom, she wanted me there. I was going to go there, but they stopped talking to me. It’s still open, but they’ve got to hit me up and I’ll see how it’s going to be when I visit.”

The visit that Young is referring to was an unofficial trip on Nov. 11. Young and his mother spent the weekend in Baton Rouge and took in LSU’s victory over Arkansas.

Communication peaked there as defensive backs coach Corey Raymond helped the Tigers solidify their spot as the favorites for the 2019 Under Armour All-America cornerback. When the LSU staff shifted its attention back to the 2018 class, that momentum drained.

As Young prepared to release his top schools last week, he received a phone call from both Raymond and coach Ed Orgeron, which has sparked a revived push from LSU.

“They called me literally two hours before I made it,” Young laughed. “They were going to be in it, but Coach Orgeron and Coach Raymond wanted to make sure I put them in there. It meant a lot for them to reach out to me and show that they still wanted me, though. That meant a lot.”

Consider that uptick in communication a theme.

Young recently made visits to Texas A&M and Oklahoma, with the Aggies surfacing as the frontrunner for the elite Texas native in the aftermath of LSU’s blunder. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff have made it clear that Young is a top priority for 2019.

LSU has been in touch with the 4-star cornerback daily since then and is hoping to get both Young and 4-star Fort Bend Bush (Texas) teammate Jamal Morris on campus this weekend for junior day.

“Every day they’re trying to reach out,” he said. “They’ve said how much they want me and stuff like that. They want me and they need me, and I like them a lot. They’re DBU and NFLSU.”

Young is planning a summertime commitment and hopes to lock in a decision before the start of his senior season.