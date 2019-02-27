Georgia announced this week that Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin would be the keynote speaker at UGA’s coaching clinic this March. At first glance, this seems to make a lot of sense. Kiffin is thought to be a brilliant offensive mind. However, not all Bulldogs fans were pleased to hear about Kiffin’s upcoming presence in Athens.

Kiffin is a bit of a lightening rod. He left his role as Alabama offensive coordinator after the 2016 season to become FAU coach — but the timing of the move, and the fact Kiffin didn’t stay to coach the Crimson Tide in that year’s national championship game suggest the departure wasn’t solely his decision.

Prior to his Alabama stint, Kiffin created quite a ruckus in one season as Tennessee coach in 2009. It began with controversial comments accusing then-Florida coach Urban Meyer of NCAA violations, and ended with Vols fans enraged when he left the program to become USC coach.

Kiffin’s USC years didn’t go well. He was famously fired at the Los Angeles airport as the Trojans were returning home from a 62-41 loss to Arizona State in 2013.

Fairly or not, there have also been numerous rumors swirling around Kiffin involving his personal behavior.

While it’s easy to understand why Kiffin makes some uneasy, the purpose of the clinic is to educate and inform football coaches on how to be more successful.

No one can deny that Kiffin — who has been an NFL head coach, led two major college programs, won a national championship with Nick Saban at Alabama, all before the age of 40 — is qualified to do that.

Take a look at the video above to find out more about UGA fans who would’ve rather seen a coach other than Kiffin highlighted at the UGA clinic.

The post DN90: Some UGA fans are bothered by Lane Kiffin’s presence at coaching clinic appeared first on DawgNation.