Auburn football needs widespread improvement on special teams for 2018

Auburn football will return to action this week with the start of spring practices on Thursday. Between now and then, SEC Country will preview each of the Tigers’ position groups heading into those workouts. Finally, we look ahead to the special teams.

Auburn special teams depth charts

Kicker

Anders Carlson (Redshirt freshman)

Sage Ledbetter (Sophomore)

Beau Horn (Redshirt freshman)

Punter

Aidan Marshall (Sophomore)

Ian Shannon (Junior)

Long snapper

Bill Taylor (Redshirt freshman)

Clarke Smith (Sophomore)

Kick returners

Noah Igbinoghene (Sophomore) and Kam Martin (Junior)

Devan Barrett (Sophomore) and Javaris Davis (Junior)

Punt returner

Ryan Davis (Senior)

Griffin King (Junior)

D epartures, arrivals

Departures: Daniel Carlson, Tyler Stovall, Ike Powell, Stephen Roberts (punt returner)

Daniel Carlson, Tyler Stovall, Ike Powell, Stephen Roberts (punt returner) Arrivals: Arryn Siposs (summer enrollee)

The question

Can Auburn turn things around on special teams after a lackluster 2017?

For all the positive improvements Auburn football had on the field in 2017, special teams took a step backward. After the departure of coordinator Scott Fountain, Gus Malzahn’s Tigers got an inconsistent season from Daniel Carlson, little impact in the return game and poor play in kick and punt coverage.

Now the Tigers must reload without Carlson, who will be replaced by his younger brother, Anders. Auburn will have a new punter in Australian import Arryn Siposs, but he won’t be on campus for spring practices. Both long snapper and holder positions must be filled. The Tigers didn’t use their 10th assistant spot on a dedicated coordinator but added a new special teams analyst — Missouri’s Jonathan Rutledge.

Improving on special teams must be a priority for Auburn in 2018. The Tigers have talent in Carlson and Siposs, but all four specialist roles will most likely be taken by players new to college football. (The holder job is anyone’s guess right now.) Auburn has to go back to square one with its special teams, and that could include some new faces in the return game.

The star

Anders Carlson

Anders Carlson hasn’t played a snap of college football, but his name alone will get him the special teams star treatment here. His older brother believes he might have a stronger leg than the all-time SEC record-holder did when he was a redshirt freshman. There’s a lot of pressure on Carlson to perform and lead the charge for a special teams renaissance on the Plains.

The wild card

Punt returner

Auburn returns one player with experience in senior Ryan Davis, but the Tigers might not want to give him that job on top of his target-heavy workload at receiver. They’ve tried Marquis McClain and Griffin King at the position in previous camps, and young players such as freshman cornerback Christian Tutt will have an opportunity to win a job there as well.

The prediction

Auburn leaves things wide-open in terms of battles — except for kicker.

Don’t expect anything to be nailed down in spring practices. Carlson will almost definitely be the kicker, but the two punters on the spring roster will have to compete with Siposs in the fall. Auburn adds more potential return men with the summer arrivals, so unless someone blows everybody away, those competitions should last through fall camp. This next month will be about finding contenders and improving as an entire unit.

The stat

130th. Auburn finished 130th — also known as dead last — in the FBS in opponent kickoff return average last season. It was the weakest link in an all-around rough season for special teams, as the Tigers fell from 15th to 64th in Special Teams S&P+. In order to be an all-around contender, Auburn needs vast improvement in several areas of special teams play.

The quote

Former Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson on Anders Carlson: