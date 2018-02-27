Arkansas WR target loves Razorbacks following visit, will be back soon

Welcome to SEC Country’s daily Arkansas Razorbacks recruiting notebook . In this edition, we discuss the thoughts of a weekend visitor, where the Razorbacks stand with a huge offensive lineman and more.

WR T.Q. Jackson falls in love with Arkansas program on visit

There’s already been one 2019 commitment from Arkansas’ impressive list of visitors last weekend. That number is likely to grow in the future. Wide receiver target T.Q. Jackson could very well be next on the list.

Jackson (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite. He’s from Jefferson, Texas, a small East Texas town that is a five-hour drive from Fayetteville. After Jackson made that trip north last weekend, the Hogs’ chances of landing his commitment have increased.

“The visit was great,” Jackson said. “They showed a lot of love. And I love what they are trying to build.”

Jackson has been a top priority for Arkansas since Chad Morris was hired in early December. The Hogs offered Jackson Dec. 15, less than 10 days after Morris had been named coach and while the staff was still working mostly on the 2018 class.

Morris and his staff also offered Jackson a scholarship while at SMU. The Mustangs were the first school to offer him, doing so while he still was a sophomore. He visited SMU in September and has a strong relationships with wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, the Hogs’ primary recruiter in East Texas. Both coaches came with Morris to Arkansas from SMU.

Jackson visited Texas the weekend prior to his Fayetteville trip. He also visited Baylor earlier this month. Arkansas is joined by those two schools and Texas Tech among his top options. He was offered by Minnesota on Sunday, his ninth FBS offer.

As a junior at Jefferson High School, Jackson totaled 938 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He caught passes for 1,099 yards as a sophomore.

Massive OL Joseph Stone designates Arkansas as leader

Arkansas is at the top of 2019 offensive lineman Joseph Stone’s list of options following his visit to campus last weekend, according to a report from Rivals. He received an offer from the Hogs during his trip.

Stone is among the most physically imposing recruits in the class at 6-9 and 350 pounds. He attends Hewitt-Trussville High School near Birmingham, Ala., where he was a teammate of Arkansas 2018 safety signee Myles Mason last season. The Hogs have quickly jumped to the top of Stone’s list with Louisville, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee State and Purdue also among his offers.

The Razorbacks have also offered four others from Hewitt-Trussville — 2019 OL Pierce Quick, 2019 QB Paul Tyson, 2020 WR Dazalin Worsham and 2020 ATH Malachi Moore. Arkansas has also piqued Moore’s interest after he too was on campus last weekend. Hewitt-Trussville is coached by Northwest Arkansas native Josh Floyd. He arrived at the school in 2014 after a decade of success as coach at Shiloh Christian, located 10 miles north of Arkansas’ campus, where he also played quarterback in the 1990s.

Arkansas still in picture for elite WR Devonta Lee

Wide receiver Devonta Lee scrapped his plans to visit Arkansas last weekend in favor of heading to Alabama. That seemed to be a clear sign the Hogs were falling out of contention, but Lee is saying otherwise.

According to what he told SEC Country’s Sam Spiegelman, the Razorbacks are still in close contention with some major programs for his commitment. Lee, a 4-star prospect from Amite, La., is the No. 48 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

“USC, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas and Ohio State,” Lee said. “They’ve recruited me, checked on me, text me every day to make sure I get up and I can play as a true freshman.”

Though Lee didn’t make his initial planned trip to Fayetteville, the Hogs still had several top wide receiver targets on campus. In addition to Jackson, four 4-star receivers made their way to campus. Here’s the full list of top receiver recruits who were recently on campus and their rankings according to 247Sports:

4-star Demariyon Houston, Millwood (Oklahoma City) — No. 168 overall recruit

— No. 168 overall recruit 3-star Jadon Jackson, Bentonville (Ark.) West — No. 416 overall recruit

— No. 416 overall recruit 3-star T.Q. Jackson, Jefferson (Texas) — No. 564 overall recruit

— No. 564 overall recruit 4-star Trey Knox, Blackman (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) — No. 180 overall recruit

— No. 180 overall recruit 4-star Lance Wilhoite, Franklin (Nashville, Tenn.) — No. 81 overall recruit

— No. 81 overall recruit 4-star Dylan Wright, West Mesquite (Texas) Mesquite — No. 188 overall recruit