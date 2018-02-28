Arkansas has elite in-state OL recruit feeling right at home in Fayetteville
Welcome to SEC Country’s daily Arkansas Razorbacks recruiting notebook . In this edition, we discuss a top in-state recruit, a new offer to a big-time prospect and more.
Arkansas in great shape with OL Stacey Wilkins
Arkansas has had offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins near the top of its 2019 recruiting board for the past couple months. Most importantly, the Hogs’ coaching has proven that to the Camden (Ark.) Fairview prospect.
Wilkins (6-foot-7, 285 pounds) is a 4-star recruit and the No. 4 prospect in his class from Arkansas according to the 247Sports composite. He was one of several major targets to visit the Hogs’ campus last weekend. He left his visit to Fayetteville feeling is if it could be his next home.
“It was amazing,” Wilkins said. “They have the top facilities that you could experience and one of the best academic centers. I love what they have going on. Coach [Chad] Morris told everyone if all you leave here with today is football then we failed you. I love how hard they’re recruiting me. Makes me feel good.”
Growing up in Arkansas, Wilkins had long hoped for a chance at playing for the Razorbacks. He got that opportunity with an offer in December and has received a lot of attention from the coaching staff since. He’s one of eight in-state recruits in the 2019 class the Hogs have offered.
Wilkins also recently made visits Oklahoma and Texas. The Sooners in particular are the top threat to Arkansas’ chances at landing his commitment at this time. He’s hoping to visit Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in the near future. Regardless of those potential trips, he definitely plans to be back on campus in Fayetteville for an official visit at some point.
All-America DL Nathan Pickering among several 2019 Arkansas offers this week
Arkansas joined the extensive list of offers for Under Armour All-America defensive end Nathan Pickering earlier this week.
Pickering (6-5, 270) is a 4-star recruit and the No. 50 overall prospect in the 2019 class. per 247Sports. From Seminary, Miss., he’s the No. 2 recruit from the Magnolia State and No. 4 defensive end in the class. He now has 12 of the 14 SEC schools among his very impressive list of offers.
In addition to Pickering, the Hogs have offered several other 2019 recruits so far this week. Here’s the list of the others along with a few of their top offers from other programs:
- LB Samuel Brooks, 3 stars, Northwestern (Miami): Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Miami, South Carolina.
- RB Glover Cook, 3 stars, Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.): Boston College, Louisville (committed), South Florida, Southern Cal, West Virginia.
- OL J.D. Duplain, 3 stars, Strongsville (Ohio): Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Vanderbilt.
- WR Maurice Goolsby, 4 stars, Dunnellon (Fla.): Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Southern Cal.
- OL Bray Hudson, 4 stars, Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.): Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State Virginia Tech.
- S Jarrian Jones, 3 stars, Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.): Offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma.
- ATH Shae Suiaunoa, 3 stars, Clear Lake (Houston): Baylor, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Utah.
- S Kenyatta Watson, 4 stars, Grayson (Loganville, Ga.): Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern Cal.
- WR Jameson Williams, 4 stars, Cardinal Ritter College Prep (St. Louis): Alabama, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU.
- DE Byron Young, 4 stars, West Jones (Laurel, Miss.): Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, LSU.
More prospect days coming
The Razorbacks begin spring practices Thursday, but recruiting won’t slow down much as a result. After hosting a very strong group of recruits last weekend, the Hogs are again set for a pair of prospect days the next two weekends.
Arkansas is expected to have at least a few top targets on campus and attending a spring practice March 3 and March 10. SEC Country will be releasing a lit of specific recruits who plan to be on campus as those dates draw closer. It wouldn’t be a surprise to the Hogs potentially land their second commitment in the 2019 class following those visit dates.
Miss a previous edition? Find every SEC Country daily Arkansas Razorbacks recruiting notebook right here.
The post Arkansas has elite in-state OL recruit feeling right at home in Fayetteville appeared first on SEC Country.
View Comments 0