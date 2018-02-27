Alabama recruiting question of the day: Tide’s chances of flipping 5-star UGA commit
Alabama finished seventh in the recruiting rankings in the 2018 class, but expect the Crimson Tide to be back on top come 2019. SEC Country’s Chris Kirschner will answer the Recruiting Question of the Day each weekday. You can ask him your questions on Twitter or on Facebook. Find our previous questions and answers here.
What's the confidence level about flipping Nolan the DE from Georgia. Nolan says Alabama is a special place and has a great relationship with Lopoi
Nolan Smith II, a 5-star defensive end committed to Georgia, has visited Alabama several times since he became a national recruit coming out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga. before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
A trip to Tuscaloosa last weekend was different to Smith. He told SEC Country that Alabama felt special this time around. A big part of that was because of Tosh Lupoi’s promotion to defensive coordinator. Smith is very close with Lupoi and offered up this funny analogy on his relationship with the Georgia staff compared with Alabama’s staff.
“That’s like when you go into your house [Georgia] and you see your mom, dad and brothers and sisters and then you go to your uncle’s house [Alabama] and see your cousins,” Smith explained. “Your mom and dad may not be there but people you care about are still there. It’s not your house, but it’s your uncle’s house.”
I found it interesting how Smith wouldn’t divulge the strength of his commitment to Georgia and wouldn’t offer an explanation for why he is keeping that private.
Smith is considered the Bulldogs’ leader of their 2019 class. He’s grown up a fan of UGA and has thought about winning a national championship for his home state. But if any school can change Smith’s mind, it’s Alabama because of Lupoi.
It won’t be easy to change Smith’s mind. He mentioned 5-star linebacker Owen Pappoe and 4-star defensive tackle Travon Walker as players he really wants to play with in college. Both are considered Georgia leans.
So, I’m not too confident in Alabama flipping Smith. There’s a chance, and I think Alabama has the best chance to flip him out of Auburn, Clemson and Ohio State, which are the other schools he’s considering.
