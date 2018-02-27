2021 recruit LB Ma’a Gaoteote commits to USC
Ma’a Gaoteote, the younger brother of Palaie, has committed to the USC Trojans.
Ma’a announced the news on Tuesday.
USC will have to wait a little while for the linebacker. Ma’a is part of the 2021 recruiting class. Right now he stands at 6-foot-1, 200 pound linebacker out of Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas. He already received offers from USC and Ole Miss, per 247 Sports.
Ma’a older brother, Palaie, is part of USC’s loaded 2019 recruiting class.
