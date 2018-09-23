Georgia remains No. 2 in AP Top 25 poll

Georgia remained No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs remained behind No. 1 Alabama, who got 60 first-place votes, all but one of the ballots.

Clemson remained No. 3 and received the other first-place vote. The top five was rounded out by Ohio State and LSU, giving the SEC three of the top-five rated teams.

Georgia (4-0) defeated Missouri on Saturday, 43-29, for a decisive road victory. Georgia remained No. 3 in the Coaches poll.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Alabama (4-0)

2. Georgia (4-0)

3. Clemson (4-0)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. LSU (4-0)

6. Oklahoma (4-0)

7. Stanford (4-0)

8. Notre Dame (4-0)

9. Penn State (4-0)

10. Auburn (3-1)

11. Washington (3-1)

12. West Virginia (3-0)

13. UCF (3-0)

14. Michigan (3-1)

15. Wisconsin (3-1)

16. Miami (3-1)

17. Kentucky (4-0)

18. Texas (3-1)

19. Oregon (3-1)

20. BYU (3-1)

21. Michigan State (2-1)

22. Duke (4-0)

23. Mississippi State (3-1)

24. California (3-0)

25. Texas Tech (3-1)

Others receiving votes: Colorado 83, Boise St. 58, Virginia Tech 55, South Florida 50, Oklahoma St. 44, Texas A&M 41, Iowa 31, South Carolina 31, Florida 29, NC State 28, Syracuse 25, TCU 24, North Texas 10, Cincinnati 10, Utah 9, Mississippi 7, Missouri 7, Buffalo 6, Maryland 6, San Diego St. 5, Arizona St. 4.