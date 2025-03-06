Sports
Sports

Championship sweep for Holy Innocents’, Sandy Creek looks to complete threepeat

North Atlanta power wins boys and girls titles in private school classification in the first games of the four-day state tournament in Macon.
Holy Innocents' guard Hailee Swain (2) celebrates with the trophy after their win against Hebron Christian during the Private Girls GHSA State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Wednesday, March, 5, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Holy Innocents' won 57-39.
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 minute ago

Here are the scores and schedule from the basketball finals at the Macon Coliseum:

ExploreComplete high school basketball coverage on ajc.com

Wednesday

Class 3A-A private girls: Holy Innocents’ 57, Hebron Christian 39 | Photos

Class 3A-A private boys: Holy Innocents’ 84, North Cobb Christian 45 | Photos

Class 3A girls: Cherokee Bluff 66, Baldwin 58

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek vs. Cedar Grove

Thursday

1 p.m. – Class 2A girls: Murray County (30-1) vs. Hardaway (25-6)

3 p.m. – Class 2A boys: Butler (20-8) vs. Union County (26-5)

5:30 p.m. – Class 4A girls: Creekside (31-0) vs. Maynard Jackson (20-7)

7:30 p.m. – Class 4A boys: Pace Academy (27-4) vs. North Oconee (29-2)

Friday

1 p.m. – Class A-D2 girls: Wilcox County (27-1) vs. Washington-Wilkes (14-8)

3 p.m. – Class A-D2 boys: Savannah (26-4) vs. McIntosh County Academy (26-5)

5:30 p.m. – Class 5A girls: Hughes (29-2) vs. River Ridge (30-1)

7:30 p.m. – Class 5A boys: Woodward Academy (27-4) vs. Tri-Cities (25-6)

Saturday

11 a.m. - Class A-D1 girls: Fannin County (28-2) vs. Banks County (25-5)

1 p.m. – Class A-D1 boys: B.E.S.T. Academy (24-7) vs. Southwest (27-2)

3 p.m. – AAASP: Clayton Eagles vs. Houston Sharks

5:30 p.m. – 6A girls: Grayson (30-1) vs. Newton (24-5)

7:30 p.m. – 6A boys: Wheeler (28-3) vs. Newton (21-9)

