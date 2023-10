Singer, songwriter and Braves fan Jason Isbell kicked off Game 2 of the National League Division Series with the ceremonial first pitch Monday.

Isbell, a lifelong Braves fan from Alabama, has said he remembers growing up with the Braves teams of the ‘90s, led by manager Bobby Cox.

Skies are clear and the temperature sits at 73 degrees before the game was set to begin at 6:07 p.m.

Max Fried is starting for the Braves against Zach Wheeler of the Phillies.