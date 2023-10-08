Catcher’s interference costs Braves another run

Crowd boos, throws things on field after call
Sports
By
47 minutes ago
X

The Braves gave up a third run to the Phillies following a questionable catcher’s interference call that was ultimately upheld on review.

The home plate umpire said J.T. Realmuto’s bat clipped Sean Murphy’s glove with the bases loaded. The call scored Trea Turner, who stole both second and third after singling.

Following the review, fans booed loudly and some threw things onto the field.

On the intercom, a Braves official cautioned fans that those caught throwing objects onto the field would be arrested and removed from the ballpark.

Phillies: 3 - Braves: 0

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

