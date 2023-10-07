Bryce Harper hits solo shot to put Phillies up 2-0

1 hour ago
Bryce Harper hit a solo home run off Spencer Strider in the top of the 6th to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead over the Braves.

Harper lined Strider’s first pitch over the brick wall in right field before circling the bases.

The Atlanta Braves are struggling to score against the Phillies so far, leaving runners in scoring position in back-to-back innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. struck out looking with just one out in the bottom of the fifth with runners on first and third. Then Austin Riley struck out swinging, leaving the runners stranded to end the inning.

That followed a tough fourth inning for the Braves, where Michael Harris II struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

