Braves win 5-4, catching Harper in a dramatic double play

Michael Harris caught a deep line drive near the wall and then caught Bryce Harper in a double play, giving the Braves a 5-4 comeback win over the Phillies and tying the divisional series.

As the fly ball by Nick Castellanos sailed to right-center, Harper took off from first base, thinking the ball would land and he would have a chance of scoring the tying run.

But Harris made a tremendous leaping catch, and Harper hadn’t tagged up. Harris relayed the ball to the infield as Harper tried to scramble back to first. He didn’t get back in time.

Michael Harris II is unreal pic.twitter.com/wZV335i1ce — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) October 10, 2023

Raisel Iglesias got the save after coming on for A.J. Minter, who had walked Harper to start the inning. Minter received the win.

The comeback win ties the best-of-five series at one game each. The Braves now travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday.