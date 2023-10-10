Braves win 5-4, catching Harper in a dramatic double play

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Michael Harris caught a deep line drive near the wall and then caught Bryce Harper in a double play, giving the Braves a 5-4 comeback win over the Phillies and tying the divisional series.

As the fly ball by Nick Castellanos sailed to right-center, Harper took off from first base, thinking the ball would land and he would have a chance of scoring the tying run.

But Harris made a tremendous leaping catch, and Harper hadn’t tagged up. Harris relayed the ball to the infield as Harper tried to scramble back to first. He didn’t get back in time.

Raisel Iglesias got the save after coming on for A.J. Minter, who had walked Harper to start the inning. Minter received the win.

The comeback win ties the best-of-five series at one game each. The Braves now travel to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Family of church deacon Tased by Atlanta officer meets with Fulton DA6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DuPont lawyer: Release of Rome PFAS deal could imperil other settlements
1h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect charged 2 months after 77-year-old’s killing in his Ellenwood home
5h ago

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
7h ago

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
7h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Griffin murder suspect arrested in shooting outside high school football game
10h ago
The Latest
Check out our gallery from a stunning game
40m ago
Riley crushes; Braves take their first lead
1h ago
Crowd explodes as home run brings Braves offense to life
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves vs. Phillies: What time, how to watch
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top