Braves staying loose before Game 4 against Phillies

Sports
By
Updated 1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA - The Braves seemed loose and comfortable in the pregame before Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies. The Braves need to win Thursday to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 5. They were, of course, shrouded in boos and heckling as they left the field following batting practice.

“I think you have to keep the same mindset,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “I feel like it’s just that unwanted pressure. We just gotta go out there and play our game, trust in ourselves, trust in our ability. And I like our chances then.

“I think when you try to build this picture of something, like I said, that unwanted pressure, you start pressing and things kind of spiral. So I think we just have to go out there and play our game and trust our ability and know that our game is good.”

