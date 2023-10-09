Braves return to record-breaking lineup for Game 2 of NLDS

The Braves lineup that mashed in the regular season is back for Game 2 of the playoffs.

After failing to score a run against the Phillies on Saturday, the Braves have returned to the batting order Monday that features Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Matt Olson.

The return to normal follows a shake-up for Game 1 that stacked right-handers at the top of the order in an attempt to exploit the Phillies heavy reliance on left-handed relievers. Acuña led off on Saturday, followed by Riley, Olson and Albies.

The Braves lost 3-0, their first shutout at home since Aug. 28, 2021.

The Braves will rely on starting pitcher Max Fried, who says he has recovered from a blister issue, to stop the Phillies. Game 2 starts at 6:07 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

