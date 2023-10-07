Braves, Phillies still scoreless after 3

By
1 hour ago
Game 1 of the NLDS is shaping up to be a defensive battle as both the Braves and Phillies are scoreless after three innings.

Philadelphia threatened Spencer Strider early, getting two men on with a double and a single in the top of the first. But a 6-4-3 double play left shortstop Trea Turner stranded at third.

Strider has two strikeouts through the first 3 innings, but he’s also given up two hits and hit a batter. Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez has pitched three hitless innings, striking out four and walking one along the way.

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
The Latest
Bryce Harper hits solo shot to put Phillies up 2-0
6m ago
Check out photos from the game action
42m ago
Phillies take 1-0 lead in 4th
53m ago
