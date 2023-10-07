Braves, Phillies still scoreless after 3

Game 1 of the NLDS is shaping up to be a defensive battle as both the Braves and Phillies are scoreless after three innings.

Philadelphia threatened Spencer Strider early, getting two men on with a double and a single in the top of the first. But a 6-4-3 double play left shortstop Trea Turner stranded at third.

Strider has two strikeouts through the first 3 innings, but he’s also given up two hits and hit a batter. Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez has pitched three hitless innings, striking out four and walking one along the way.