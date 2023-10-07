Braves great Andruw Jones throws out first pitch

We’re less than 20 minutes from game time at Truist Park and Atlanta fans are eager for some Braves postseason action.

Seats have filled up across the stadium and the atmosphere was electric as Braves great Andruw Jones threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

There’s a large contingent of Philadelphia fans in the stadium, but they’re vastly outnumbered by folks in blue caps. Attempts to start a pregame “Let’s Go Phillies” chant was quickly drowned out by a chorus of boos from Braves fans in the stands.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team of writers and photographers in place to bring you all the action from Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

