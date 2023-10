Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struck out the side in the first inning as the Braves went down swinging.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley were fooled by Wheeler’s 98 mph fastball and breaking pitches.

Wheeler looked sharp after finishing the regular season with a 13-6 record and a 3.61 ERA. The Braves trailed the Phillies 1-0 after the first inning.