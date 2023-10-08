Braves fall short, lose Game 1 to Philly

The Atlanta Braves couldn’t get their offense working Saturday night, dropping Game 1 of the NLDS to the Phillies by a score of 3-0.

Braves ace Spencer Strider struck out eight batters in the losing effort, but couldn’t get much support from Atlanta’s hitters.

It didn’t help that the Braves struck out with runners in scoring position to end both the fifth and sixth innings. Then Ozzie Albies hit into a double play to end the eighth, stranding Acuna at third and Austin Riley at first.

Braves went 0-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners in all.

Bryce Harper accounted for two of Philly’s three runs. He scored from second on a base hit in the fourth inning, then laced a homer over the right field wall in the sixth.

The Phillies scored their third and final run on a questionable catcher’s interference call with the bases loaded in the eighth. That call was upheld on review, to the chagrin of most of the 43,689 fans in attendance, some of whom threw beer and trash onto the field.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series begins Monday night at 6:07 p.m.

