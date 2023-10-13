Braves and Phillies scoreless after one inning

The Braves and Phillies are scoreless after an inning, though the latter created trouble. Spencer Strider surrendered a one-out double to Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and then walked Bryce Harper (after throwing him three balls well out of the zone). He escaped the frame by striking out third baseman Alec Bohm and getting second baseman Bryson Stott to fly out to center. Strider threw 20 pitches.