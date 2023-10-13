BreakingNews
GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win gavel

Braves and Phillies scoreless after one inning

Sports
By
51 minutes ago

The Braves and Phillies are scoreless after an inning, though the latter created trouble. Spencer Strider surrendered a one-out double to Phillies shortstop Trea Turner and then walked Bryce Harper (after throwing him three balls well out of the zone). He escaped the frame by striking out third baseman Alec Bohm and getting second baseman Bryson Stott to fly out to center. Strider threw 20 pitches.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Braves at Phillies in NLDS Game 42h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Group questions whether light rail is best option for Atlanta Beltline transit
3h ago

Credit: AP

GOP's Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to...
2m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church
8h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
When it comes to hip-hop, don’t forget church
8h ago

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Family relieved by suspect’s arrest in shooting death of Buckhead valet
7h ago
The Latest
Gallery: Check out coverage from the game
8m ago
Michael Harris II’s defense stands out again
30m ago
Phillies fans give Spencer Strider their version of a warm welcome
1h ago
Featured

Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday!
19h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
11h ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top