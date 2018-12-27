Bowl game in Dallas canceled due to lightning

NCAA spokesman J.D. Hamilton said the game was believed to be the first bowl canceled because of weather, the Dallas Morning News reported. Hawaii had a bowl game planned in December 1941 against San Jose State, but it was canceled because of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hamilton said.

The NCAA policy on lightning calls for a 30-minute delay after a strike within 8 miles of the stadium, the newspaper reported.

The inaugural ServPro First Responder Bowl was canceled because of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

Boston College (7-5) led Boise State 7-0 at the historic Cotton Bowl when the game was canceled with 5:08 left in the first quarter. The delay occurred moments after Boston College took the lead on AJ Dillon’s 19-yard touchdown run. Boise State ends its season with a 10-3 record.

Lightning delayed the game at 1 p.m. EST, and the decision to cancel the game was made after a delay that extended over one hour.

No statistics from the game will be kept.

Ironically, the slogan for ServPro, the water cleanup company sponsoring the bowl game, is “Like it never even happened.”

The next time you pick a bowl sponsor, check their company slogan first....... @FRBowl pic.twitter.com/ub9tgZjbN9 — Wayne Foriest (@WayneForiest) December 26, 2018

Another strike, unfortunately it means the clock resets on the delay...



Thanks to @BroncoSportsFB for the clip! pic.twitter.com/sINQRFcfBV — First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 26, 2018

While disappointed by the decision, Boston College coach Steve Addazio said he understood the reasoning behind it.

"Who am I to put them in harm's way?" Addazio said. "I respect the tough call that had to be made here because I don't know that I could live with myself if, God forbid, something happened. I think decisions have to be made with the information we have at hand. These guys had to make a tough decision just like we do in games sometimes. I completely respect the decision that was made here, as hard as it is for everybody."

You can't control the weather," Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin told the Morning News.

Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond also shared his thoughts after the cancellation.

"You can't make this up," Jarmond said. "First and foremost, I commend the bowl for making a tough decision. We all wanted to play. All the work and effort and 15 practices that go into a game like this, to have it taken from you, that's a tough decision, but it's made easy by thinking about the guys. You know, being in that locker room for four or five hours and then having to come back out on a wet field, warm up, your injury -- you're asking for it. At the end of the day it's an easy call, but it's a tough call, so we supported the bowl and it's just unfortunate these guys, especially the seniors, didn't get a chance to finish it out."

Anyone who purchased tickets to the game through Boston College will receive a refund.

Boise State also said it will be offering refunds to fans who purchased tickets through the school, ESPN reported.

"In all of my years of college athletics, I've never seen this," Jarmond said.

This was the second-ever meeting between Boston College and Boise State. Their previous matchup was the Eagles' 27-21 victory in the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl in Boise, Idaho.