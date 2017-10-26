Our Products
Reds claim Micah Johnson from Braves

0

breaking news

1 killed after car crashes into Gwinnett restaurant

  Gabriel Burns
3:06 p.m Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017
Braves
Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Braves utility man Micah Johnson early in spring training. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

The Braves lost utilityman Micah Johnson to the Reds on waivers Thursday.

Johnson, 26, was acquired from the Dodgers prior to the season. He opened the year on the disabled list before being transfered to the 60-day DL on May 8 with a wrist injury.

Appearing in only 18 games with 11 plate appearances, Johnson didn’t get much of an opportunity on the 2017 Braves. He hit .200. His versatility wasn’t nearly as valuable after Johan Camargo impressed and the team added Danny Santana.

Johnson’s loss opens up another spot on the 40-man roster. The Braves have several prospects that need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft, so each spot is valuable.

Once a speedy prospect in the White Sox system, Johnson could still carve out a bench role. Perhaps that’ll be with the Reds, an organization lighter on depth than the Braves or Dodgers.

